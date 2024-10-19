Kevin De Bruyne hands Manchester City major fitness update in training this week

Manchester City have received a significant update on the fitness and recovery from injury surrounding midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian international has been ruled out for the last few weeks having been withdrawn at the half-time interval of Manchester City’s 0-0 draw with Inter Milan on the opening week of the new Champions League season.

Manager Pep Guardiola had reassured supporters that the injury sustained by the club’s number 17 was not too serious, and that a lengthy lay-off would be avoided, however the period of absence has indicated a much slower recovery than first-anticipated.

Some have been of the belief that Manchester City are adopting a more cautious approach when it comes to De Bruyne and his injury issues, especially given the long-term hamstring injury sustained during the 2023/24 season.

But as Manchester City take on a much more heavily congested fixture list in the coming days and weeks, De Bruyne has handed his teammates and Guardiola with a much-needed boost in training over the last few days.

As revealed by Manchester City themselves on Friday evening, Kevin De Bruyne has now made his return to training ground duties having sustained a groin injury during matchday one of the club’s UEFA Champions League campaign.

Pep Guardiola has already confirmed that De Bruyne will play no part in the weekend’s meeting with Wolves on Sunday afternoon, although his return to training will be a major boost ahead of an intensifying fixture schedule.

Speaking to the media on Friday afternoon, Guardiola said, “I don’t think so,” when asked whether either Kevin De Bruyne or Nathan Ake would be able to make a return to Manchester City matchday action this weekend.

“They are training, they are in the last part. Yesterday, Nathan (Ake) had his first training with the team, so maybe he can travel. But I think to start, he’s not ready.”

Manchester City will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the new Premier League season, but face the challenge of a Wolves side that Guardiola himself believes have recorded less points than they have deserved during the opening seven matches.