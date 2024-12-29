Kevin de Bruyne Gets 8 | Manchester City Player Rated In Their Win Against Leicester City

Pep Guardiola marked his 500th game as Manchester City manager on high notes as his side beat Leicester City in the Premier League by 2-0. Despite going through a tough phase in recent times, his men managed to end the year 2024 on a positive note.

Manchester City Player Rating against Leicester City:

Rico Lewis (7/10): Moved to the midfield to provide as an extra-man. He combined well with his teammates and took good touches.

Manuel Akanji (7/10): Made goal-line clearances to prevent his team from conceding a goal. Apart from that, it was a pretty average performance from him.

Nathan Ake (7/10): Ake made some key interceptions and showed intelligence on the field.

Josko Gvardiol (5/10): The left-back continues to struggle in the defensive aspects even though he was pretty good going higher on the pitch.

Mateo Kovacic (6/10): Decent but not convincing enough as he was found out of the position at times.

Kevin De Bruyne (8/10): Arguably the best player on the pitch. The Belgian opened the opponent’s defence with his runs and creativity.

Bernardo Silva (7/10): Did enough to support his side even though he didn’t have any major impact on the game.

Phil Foden (5/10): While he showed form in recent outings, it wasn’t his day at all. Fans are still waiting to see his last season’s glimpses.

Erling Haaland (7/10): Would be a relief to find himself on the score sheet. However, he needs to contribute more significantly.

Savinho (7/10): Looked a bit shaky in the initial moments but got better as the game progressed.

James McAtee (7/10): Was impactful coming off the bench at the cost of Phil Foden.