Kevin Bailey Is The Chairman of Po Valley Energy Limited (ASX:PVE) And They Just Picked Up 2.7% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Po Valley Energy Limited (ASX:PVE) should definitely note that the Chairman, Kevin Bailey, recently paid AU$0.055 per share to buy AU$400k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 2.7%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Po Valley Energy

In fact, the recent purchase by Kevin Bailey was the biggest purchase of Po Valley Energy shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.05). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Kevin Bailey.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Po Valley Energy

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Po Valley Energy insiders own about AU$34m worth of shares (which is 59% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Po Valley Energy Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Po Valley Energy. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Po Valley Energy. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Po Valley Energy (including 3 which shouldn't be ignored).

