Kevin Bacon's Daughter Actually “Stole the Show” in His Hilarious Super Bowl Commercial

Kevin Bacon and his daughter Sosie are teaming up for a new project, and fans have major feelings about one of the duo's performance skills.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVII 2023, the Footloose alum and the Smile actress got together to star in an ad for Hyundai. In the minute-long commercial, viewers see Kevin pick up Sosie in the motor company's new IONIQ 6 electric sedan. But like any kid whose parent drives them around, the 30 year old had nothing but smack talk for her Golden Globe-winning dad.

"There it is — my dad went EV," she said in the Super Bowl commercial, referencing the brand's line of all-electric vehicles. "The guy who's eternally locked out of his email is going EV."

Fans then see the father-daughter go on a day full of adventures, which include charging the car and picking up coffees from a local café. But as Sosie subtly points out, her Patriots Day-acting dad can't seem to stop talking about the features of IONIQ 6 and eventually gets fed up over his antics.

While folks noticed that the commercial pegged the Apollo 13 actor as the star of the ad spot, they couldn't help but comment about how much Sosie shined throughout.

"The daughter steals the show … thunder thief level beauty and charm while the father hams it up … this may be my new favorite commercial," one person wrote on YouTube. "I love it! Your facial [expressions] are so great ~ he looks like a fun but embarrassing dad. I know ~ I’m told I’m that mom! 😂," another fan added on Sosie's Instagram post. "The best father and daughter relationship I’ve ever seen 🔥," a different user noted.

While it may be one of the few times Kevin and Sosie appear together in a national campaign, turns out the twosome love working on various projects. They frequently collaborate on Kevin's TikTok, and fans can't get enough of the two trying out various trends on the popular social media app.

Maybe it's the start of something novel for them ... while driving a new car, of course.

