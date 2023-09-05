Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick celebrate 35 years of marriage: 'Feels like a heartbeat'

More than three decades together have gone by "like a heartbeat" for Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick.

The Hollywood power couple, who started dating as costars of the 1988 drama "Lemon Sky," celebrated their 35th anniversary over the holiday weekend and posted throwback photos to mark the occasion.

"It was 1987- on the set of 'Lemon Sky' - I met a man named Kevin," Sedgwick, 58, captioned her Instagram post on Monday. "Happy 35 my love."

Bacon, 55, also shared a sweet photo from earlier in their relationship on Monday, one in which he's kissing Sedgwick's forehead. The caption reads, "35 years feels like a heartbeat."

The duo works just as well in their marriage as they do onscreen. Sedgwick, who starred in the TNT drama "The Closer," recently directed Bacon in the 2022 film "Space Oddity." In an interview with People magazine, she said "it's always been really easy to direct Kevin."

Kyra Sedgwick first met Kevin Bacon when she was 12 years old

Sedgwick and Bacon's relationship started out one-sided.

"She was a knockout," Bacon told People in an interview published in March. "And if I'm being perfectly honest, it sort of was shallow in that kind of way. I could also tell immediately — and this would definitely have been a deal breaker — but she was an amazing actress."

He added, "I just don't know that I would've gotten into a relationship if I wasn't completely enamored with her work and with her on-set vibe and professionalism and I could see how she was taking the work so seriously."

Sedgwick first met Bacon when she was 12 and went to see him perform in New York. A decade later, Sedgwick was not too keen on Bacon when she agreed to go on a date with him. "In the beginning, I was very standoffish," she said.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick arrive at 14th annual Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner on March 11, 2023, at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

But things turned around after going out to dinner. "I remember waking up and going, 'I feel like home,'" she said. "I realized, 'Oh, that was him.'"

The couple share two children, Sosie, 31, and Travis Bacon, 34, together. The four "are very close and very connected," Bacon said.

On their decades-long marriage, Sedgwick told People, "This is not easy. Life isn't easy. Building a family is not easy. Living in the world is not easy. I feel proud of us that we're sustaining and that we're trying to put good things out into the world."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick celebrate 35th marriage anniversary