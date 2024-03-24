Kevin Bacon Agrees To 'Crazy Idea' For 'Footloose' 40th Anniversary

Kevin Bacon is returning to the high school where he shot “Footloose” as the film celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

The actor, who appeared on the “Today” show Friday, announced that he’ll visit Utah’s Payson High School on prom day before the school is set to relocate to another building.

The announcement comes after students pushed Bacon to attend prom by using their #BaconToPayson social media campaign and organizing an event to support his SixDegrees.org foundation, Today.com reported.

“I have been so impressed with everything that’s been going on there with this crazy idea to get me to come back,” said Bacon to a gym packed with students.

He added that he’s been “amazed” by students’ efforts, which included recreations of scenes from the movie, and gave them props for mentioning his foundation.

“It’s really inspirational, so thank you, thank you. And I’m gonna come. I gotta come,” said Bacon before students erupted in cheers.

“Thank you guys. Let’s dance.”

Bacon has previously shown love to the Payson, sending students a video message after they asked him to visit the school in 2009.

“Don’t be afraid to be different. Remember, it takes all kinds of people to make this world go around so be good to each other, take care of each other and don’t forget, there’s nothing wrong with shakin’ what ya got,” said Bacon before breaking into a dance.

The school still keeps up with its “Footloose” ties as Ren McCormack’s locker in the film includes a plaque that reads “Congrats! You’ve got Kevin Bacon’s locker!” while stills from the film appear in the hallways, Deseret News noted.

Bacon’s organization looks to create 40,000 humanitarian kits for the film’s anniversary with hopes of Utah contributing thousands of kits toward that goal for charities in the state, according to Jenny Staheli, Payson student council adviser.

Members of SixDegrees.org are set to visit the school on prom day to make kits with students next month.

