This Keurig coffee maker has nearly 24,000 rave reviews—and it's on sale for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Get this Keurig coffee maker for less now

While it is possible that 24,000 people can be wrong, in this case they're not. The Keurig K-Slim coffee maker has over 24,000 reviews on Amazon and still manages to score an impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars overall. The consensus is clear: the K-Slim is a great purchase. And this Prime Day you can pick it up at one of its lowest prices.

Keurig is no stranger to our roundups of the best products currently available: Four different models performed well enough to make it onto our list of the best single-serve coffee makers, which is impressive.

This unit in particular strikes a good balance between budget and quality. It's also perfect for smaller kitchens, with a footprint that's less than 5 inches wide. That can save a lot of counter space. You can choose between 8-, 10- or 12-ounce sizes, and the drip tray is even removable to accommodate larger travel mugs.

