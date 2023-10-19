Kettlewell provides positive injury update on Biereth, Obika and Butcher

Stuart Kettlewell has offered a hugely positive injury update ahead of their Scottish Premiership return against St Johnstone.

The Motherwell manager has given insight on the progress of Mika Biereth, Jon Obika and Calum Butcher.

On-loan Arsenal striker Biereth sustained a knee injury in the Steelmen's Viaplay Cup match against St Mirren, but Kettlewell has confirmed he is due to be back training with Motherwell next Thursday (26 October).

“Having spoken to Mika and Arsenal, his recovery plan has gone exactly as planned," he said.

Kettlewell added Obika is little bit further behind, but confirmed defender Butcher has been back in training since Monday, putting himself in contention for Saturday's trip to McDiarmid Park.

“It was a breath of fresh air to see him back and I was impressed by the levels he showed," the manager added. "He didn’t look as he was a million miles away from where he was before he got injured.

“He puts himself into contention to be in the squad on Saturday however it’s a big ask for him to start and we don’t want to ask him to do too much to soon.”