Kettlewell on Hampden hangover, new board & O'Donnell's injury

BBC
·1 min read

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell has been addressing the media before his side's Premiership match against St Johnstone this weekend.

Here are the key points:

  • The manager says the new board "share his vision" of moving the club forward in a "positive way".

  • Kettlewell is "not having to pick players up off the canvas" following their League Cup semi-final defeat by Rangers: "We're OK, we're fine despite unbelievable disappointment on Sunday night and Monday morning but we're desperate to get back into league action."

  • He has urged his players "not to have a hangover" after the cup exit.

  • Lennon Miller is also "absolutely fine" due to his maturity, despite captaining Motherwell in the weekend defeat.

  • Kettlewell says his side have "undoubtedly" improved from last season and he is "jealous" of the young players who played at Hampden on Sunday.

  • Stephen O'Donnell will be out for "at least another four weeks and potentially into December".