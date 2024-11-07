Kettlewell on Hampden hangover, new board & O'Donnell's injury
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell has been addressing the media before his side's Premiership match against St Johnstone this weekend.
Here are the key points:
The manager says the new board "share his vision" of moving the club forward in a "positive way".
Kettlewell is "not having to pick players up off the canvas" following their League Cup semi-final defeat by Rangers: "We're OK, we're fine despite unbelievable disappointment on Sunday night and Monday morning but we're desperate to get back into league action."
He has urged his players "not to have a hangover" after the cup exit.
Lennon Miller is also "absolutely fine" due to his maturity, despite captaining Motherwell in the weekend defeat.
Kettlewell says his side have "undoubtedly" improved from last season and he is "jealous" of the young players who played at Hampden on Sunday.
Stephen O'Donnell will be out for "at least another four weeks and potentially into December".