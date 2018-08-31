Ketteringham sparkles in North Dakota debut in 35-7 win

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) -- Nate Ketteringham threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in his North Dakota debut and the Fighting Hawks opened the season with a 35-7 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Thursday night.

Ketteringham, who sat out last season after transferring from Sacramento State, threw for 225 yards, including a 40-yarder to Travis Toivonen to open the scoring. Ketteringham added a 2-yard TD run in the first quarter and a 9-yard scoring pass to Garett Maag for a 21-0 lead in the second quarter.

Ketteringham's 16-yard touchdown passes to Luke Fielder in the third made it 28-7. North Dakota had 518 yards offense.

The Fighting Hawks, who go to No. 6 Washington next week, are beginning a two-year independent status as they transition from the Big Sky to the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

John Santiago, the FCS active leader in all-purpose yards, had 161 total yards for North Dakota. Brady Oliveira added 108 yards rushing.

Christopher Fowler paced the Delta Devils with 22-of-39 passing for 263 yards and a touchdown.