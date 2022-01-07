Ketones Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Form and Application

ReportLinker
·4 min read

The ketones market was valued at US$ 4,286. 5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 7,106. 5 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6. 5% from 2021 to 2028. Ketones, such as acetone, methyl ethyl ketone, and diisobutyl ketones, are widely used as industrial solvents and chemical intermediates for manufacturing coatings, adhesives, paints, paint removers, rubbers, plastics, and pharmaceutical products.

New York, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ketones Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Form and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195608/?utm_source=GNW
Moreover, exogenous ketones are used in dietary supplements.

They commonly consist of ketone salts, also known as Beta-hydroxybutyrate or BHB, and ketone esters.

Based on application, the ketones market is segmented into food & beverage, dietary supplements, personal care & cosmetics, and others.The other application segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, and the dietary supplements segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Other applications of ketones are chemical and industrial applications.Ketones such as methyl ethyl ketone, methyl isobutyl ketone, di-isobutyl ketone, and acetone are widely used chemical intermediates in the chemicals industry.

Acetone is widely used as a chemical intermediate in the production of acrylic plastics, polycarbonates, and epoxy resins.Moreover, diisobutyl ketone is used as a chemical intermediate in the synthesis of diisobutyl carbinol.

Additionally, methyl ethyl ketones are used as a chemical intermediate in the manufacturing of certain pharmaceutical products. Acrylic plastics and epoxy resins are extensively used in automotive and signage applications. Diisobutyl carbinol is used in the synthesis of hydrogen peroxide, lacquers, shellac, printing inks, vinyl-chloride-acetate resins, urea-melamine resins, and alkyd resins. Ketones are used as industrial solvents in the manufacturing of paints and coatings, adhesives, automotive finishes, rubbers, textiles, varnishes, printing inks, etc. In the coatings industry, they are widely used as solvents in the production of nitrocellulose and other cellulose esters, resins, and vinyl chloride-vinyl acetate. These solvents can be employed as active solvents or diluents, and they are frequently used in conjunction with other solvents. Methyl ethyl ketones are commonly used as a solvent in rubber manufacturing. Further, ketones are used as a fractionating agent in the extraction of oils and fats. They are used to sterilize medical equipment such as surgical instruments, hypodermic needles, syringes, and dental instruments.

Based on region, the ketones market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).In 2020, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global ketones market and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Increased demand for health-beneficial supplements is one of the key factors driving the market growth in Asia-Pacific.Changing eating habits of people because of their hectic lifestyles and health concerns are also boosting the growth of the ketone supplement market in the area.

Moreover, the chemical sector accounts for over 45% of world chemical output and more than 69% of global chemical jobs in Asia Pacific, according to The International Institute for Sustainable Development.In the chemical industry, ketones are extensively utilized as solvents and catalysts.

Thus, the well-established chemicals industry in Asia-Pacific is expected to boost the growth of the ketones market in the coming period.

A few players operating in the ketones market are Compound Solutions Inc.; Aurochemicals; Taj Pharmaceuticals Chemicals; Orchid Chemical Supplies Ltd; Hunan NutraMax Inc.; HEALTH SOURCES NUTRITION CO., LTD.; Advanced Biotech; Eastman Chemical Company; Royal Dutch Shell plc.; and SABIC.

The size of overall ketones market has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the ketones market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195608/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blackhawks' Fleury out of protocol; Rangers' Panarin added

    Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, and New York Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin was added to the list. Fleury, 37, was added to the list on Monday. He is 9-10-1 with two shutouts, a .913 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average in his first season with the Blackhawks. Chicago also moved forward Josiah Slavin from the taxi squad to its active roster. Forward MacKenzie Entwistle was shifted to the taxi squad, and goalte

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Oilers place captain McDavid in COVID-19 protocol ahead of game with Maple Leafs

    TORONTO — The Oilers announced that captain Connor McDavid, forward Derek Ryan and defenceman Tyson Barrie have entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol hours before Edmonton was scheduled to face the Maple Leafs in Toronto. McDavid and Ryan were held out of practice Tuesday after returning positive tests as the team awaited results of further testing to determine their status for Wednesday's game. McDavid had tested negative on Monday before playing in Edmonton's 4-1 loss against the Rangers in New

  • Vancouver Canucks winger Alex Chiasson tests positive for COVID-19

    VANCOUVER — Alex Chiasson is the latest Vancouver Canucks player to test positive for COVID-19. Head coach Bruce Boudreau says the 31-year-old right-winger was held out of practice Thursday due to the test result, but he has not been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Five other Canucks players are currently on the COVID list, including forwards Brock Boeser and Phillip Di Giuseppe (Dec. 29), Justin Dowling (Dec. 30), Jason Dickinson (Jan. 1) and Elias Pettersson (Jan. 5). Boudreau says he's

  • Blackhawks' Fleury out of protocol; Rangers' Panarin added

    Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, and New York Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin was added to the list. Fleury, 37, was added to the list on Monday. He is 9-10-1 with two shutouts, a .913 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average in his first season with the Blackhawks. Chicago also moved forward Josiah Slavin from the taxi squad to its active roster. Forward MacKenzie Entwistle was shifted to the taxi squad, and goalte

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet drilled seven three-point jumpers and 35 points total to help the Toronto Raptors dispatch the shorthanded New York Knicks 120-105 on Sunday. The victory pushed the Raptors (16-17) past the Knicks (17-20) and into 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, the final spot for the play-in tournament after the regular season. VanVleet's performance came on the heels of a 31-point outing in Toronto's win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, giving him back-to-back games

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Vikings won't have CB Cameron Dantzler for Packers game

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cornerback Cameron Dantzler has joined the list of Minnesota Vikings unavailable for their Sunday night game with the Green Bay Packers. Dantzler was left inactive due to a calf injury. He had been listed as doubtful on the Vikings’ injury report. Minnesota will have tight end Tyler Conklin available. Conklin had been questionable with a hamstring injury, though he was a full participant in Friday’s practice. The Vikings already knew they’d be playing this game without qua

  • Carr, Raiders beat Colts 23-20 to close in on playoff spot

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Derek Carr directed Las Vegas to Daniel Carlson's winning 33-yard field goal as time expired, and the Raiders beat Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts 23-20 on Sunday to move one step closer to an AFC wild card. After Michael Badgley kicked a tying 41-yard field goal for Indianapolis with 1:56 left, Carr and the Raiders got the ball back at their 25 after a touchback. Carr found Hunter Renfrow for 24 yards on third-and-10 in the final minute, setting the stage for Carl

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada's de Bruin, Bujnowski capture bronze in 2-woman bobsleigh at World Cup in Latvia

    Canada's Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski won bronze in the two-woman bobsleigh competition at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia on Sunday. The Canadians finished two runs in 1 minute, 42.12 seconds (0.24 seconds back) for their fourth two-woman bronze medal of the season and seventh overall since teaming up following the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. The Canadian duo has only missed the podium in two races this season. De Bruin was comi

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — For Fred VanVleet, getting the band back together suited the Toronto Raptors guard just fine. VanVleet scored a season-high 35 points in the Raptors' 120-105 win against the depleted New York Knicks on Sunday, a game that saw all the significant Raptors healthy and playing together for the first time in the 2021-22 campaign. The Raptors began the season shorthanded because Pascal Siakam missed the first 10 games as he recovered from off-season shoulder surgery. Then a hip injury took d

  • Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

    The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea

  • Young Canadian squad races to fifth in World Cup luge relay in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany — Canada's young luge team raced to fifth place in the relay at a World Cup on Sunday. Trinity Ellis, a 19-year-old from Pemberton, B.C., Reid Watts, a 23-year-old from Whistler, B.C., and Calgarians Devin Wardrope (19) and Cole Zajanski (20) had a combined time of two minutes 25.587 seconds. "We are happy with the result even though our run wasn't the best," said Wardrope. "Getting the experience of racing the relay now is going to be so beneficial for us in our future slidi

  • VanVleet praises Raptors’ spirit and enthusiasm after win vs. Knicks

    Following a 35-point performance against the Knicks, Fred VanVleet had many good things to say about the Raptors’ core. He’s confident that Toronto will be a tough team to beat once they’re back to full health and continue to build on their chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Matthews, Pacioretty and Demko earn NHL's Three Stars for December

    NEW YORK — Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews, Vegas Golden Knights wing Max Pacioretty and Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for December. Matthews earned the first star after finding the scoresheet in all seven of his games in December, sharing the league lead with 10 goals while averaging 2.00 points per game to help the Leafs to a 4-2-1 month. The 24-year-old from Scottsdale, Ariz., registered five multi-point performances, including a tr

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Broncos have never fixed their shortcomings under Vic Fangio

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco

  • Auston Matthews positive for COVID-19 on rapid test; Leafs will await PCR result

    Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews was held out of Monday's practice after testing positive for COVID-19. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Matthews and assistant coach Dean Chynoweth, who also wasn't part of the on-ice session, produced positive results from their rapid antigen tests after arriving at the team's facility in the morning. Keefe, who said both were asymptomatic, added the Leafs will now await PCR test results expected early Tuesday. The club initially called the absences

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a