Keto Queen Kreations’ Bake Mixes are the Delicious Gift to Give For the Holidays

Keto Queen Desserts are Available on Amazon

Keto Queen Kreations Popular Baking Mixes

Keto Queen Kreations’ most popular baking mixes are: 1) Artisan Bread 2) Brownies 3) Carrot Cake 4) Chocolate Cake 5) Cinnamon Coffee Cake 6) Classic Homestyle Muffins 7) Pancakes 8) Pound Cake 9) Snickerdoodle Cookies 10) Sugar Cookies 11) Yellow Cake 12) Chocolate Chip Cookies 13) Double Chocolate Chip Cookies 14) Biscuits

Keto Queen Kreations' Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix

Since consumers are unlikely to give up their cookies, they now can try Keto Queen Kreations’ tasty low-carb cookies, including Chocolate Chip cookies, which are America's most popular cookie.

PALM BEACH, FL, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holiday season is nearly upon us. That means Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas get-togethers.

All these festive meals need a great dessert, which is why Keto Queen Kreations’ low-carb desserts are the perfect gift for the holidays.

“Our desserts will make any festive meal more festive,” said Jordan Sanabria, the Keto Queen, who, three years ago, combined her love for cooking and baking with her keto lifestyle and founded Keto Queen Kreations. “We have great-tasting bake mixes without sugar, which will make your holidays scrumptious and healthier.”

Keto Queen’s most popular desserts are Brownies, Yellow Cake, Cinnamon Coffee Cake, Carrot Cake, and Double Chocolate Chip Cookies.

“We have nine other delicious dessert and breakfast bake mixes for everyone to enjoy,” Sanabria said. “Our desserts are also gluten-free. They are the perfect addition to any holiday meal.”

Sanabria started Keto Queen Kreations when she chose to live a low-carb lifestyle.

“I searched for tasty keto-friendly desserts, but I couldn’t find any, which is why I created my own recipes,” Sanabria said. “When I realized that my family and friends all loved my recipes, I decided to start my own business.”

Since she started Keto Queen Kreations, Sanabria has never looked back.

“First, they were a hit on Etsy. Then I built my Amazon store," she said. "Now, I am seeking out new retail outlets to carry my bake mixes.”

Keto Queen Kreations include:

● Artisan Bread Mix

● Biscuits

● Brownie Mix

● Carrot Cake Mix

● Chocolate Cake Mix

● Chocolate Chip Cookies

● Double Chocolate Chip Cookies

● Cinnamon Coffee Cake Mix

● Classic Homestyle Muffin Mix

● Pancake Mix

● Pound Cake Mix

● Snickerdoodle Cookie Mix

● Sugar Cookie Mix

● Yellow Cake Mix

Keto Queen Kreations, which only uses organic ingredients, are nut-free, gluten-free, and sugar-free.

“At Keto Queen, we enjoy our desserts all year round. You will too, but during the holidays, our recipes are especially tasty,” Sanabria added.

For more information or to purchase, visit Amazon.com. Please follow Keto Queen Kreations on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.

CONTACT: Robert Grant Keto Queen Kreations 5614213045 pr@nutrapr.com



