Keto-friendly breakfast recipes from TikTok

Sticking to a keto or low-carb diet during breakfast doesn’t have to be difficult! While carb-heavy offerings like bagels and toast are breakfast staples, there are tons of keto-friendly breakfast options out there that are absolutely delicious. For some serious keto-friendly breakfast inspiration, head over to TikTok!

This delicious recipe transforms pizza into a low-carb, keto-friendly breakfast dish! To make it, start by coating a foil-lined baking sheet in cooking spray. Then place a low-carb tortilla onto the baking sheet, and top with sausage gravy, mozzarella cheese, bacon crumbles, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese. Bake in the oven at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes. Then slice and serve!

While bread is often off limits on a keto or low-carb diet, this low-carb lemon loaf is totally keto-friendly. Start by mixing eggs and low-carb sweetener until the eggs become frothy. Then mix in almond flour, coconut flour, lemon juice, lemon extract, butter and baking powder. Pour the mixture into a parchment-lined loaf pan, spread the batter evenly, and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 45 minutes.

These ham, egg and cheese breakfast cups make a delicious keto-friendly breakfast or bite-sized snack! To make them, line a muffin pan with slices of ham. Then add cheese, eggs and spices. Bake the breakfast cups at 360 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 15 minutes. Use a fork to carefully remove them from the pan, and dig in!

If you’re looking for a keto-friendly alternative to oatmeal, try this low-carb chia seed pudding! Start by adding chia seeds to a jar. Then add almond milk, stir it up, and close the jar. Set the jar aside for 20 to 30 minutes until the chia seeds form a thick gel. Next, add protein powder, nut butter, salt and low-carb sweetener. Stir it up, add shredded coconut or the toppings of your choice, and enjoy!

This keto-friendly French toast makes a hearty and satisfying breakfast! To make it, add butter, almond flour, eggs, cream cheese, vanilla extract and cinnamon to a blender. Blend it up, and pour the mixture into a loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for one hour. Once the bread is cooked, remove it from the loaf pan and slice it. Dip in whisked eggs, and cook in a pan until golden brown. Top with strawberries and low-carb sweetener.

