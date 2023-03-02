Keter creditors tap advisers as window to refinance $1.3 bln debt narrows - sources

Chiara Elisei and Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro
·3 min read

By Chiara Elisei and Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - A group of large creditors to Keter has tapped advisers as a deadline for the plastic furniture maker to repay 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) of debt fast approaches, sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

The creditors are working with financial adviser Houlihan Lokey and law firm Milbank to engage with the Luxembourg-based company and weigh options to address its debt, said the sources, a sign of the pressing need to find a solution.

Keter, which makes resin-based household and garden products and is controlled by private equity firm BC Partners, struggled to refinance last year, one of the biggest casualties of the disruption that hit highly indebted companies in the region.

The upcoming loan maturities in October could put pressure Keter's owners to inject more cash into the business to reduce its indebtedness and facilitate an extension of the loans.

Keter, which also has Canada's PSP Investments among its shareholders, is being advised by PJT Partners and law firm Kirkland & Ellis, said the sources, who declined to be named discussing private matters.

BC Partners, Houlihan Lokey, Keter and PSP Investments declined to comment. Kirkland & Ellis, Milbank and PJT Partners did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Founded in 1986, BC Partners has grown to manage more than 40 billion euros in investments today.

It acquired a majority stake in Keter in 2016 for 1.4 billion euros and has since supported the company's expansion, including via acquisitions.

The sponsor has had a tough few months, having agreed in December to hand the keys of bridal-wear designer Pronovias to the company's lenders in a debt-for-equity swap.

Keter had shelved its original refinancing plans in January 2022 in the hopes of getting cheaper funding down the road, according to press reports.

But markets soon worsened, especially for sales of risky assets such as leveraged loans, as the war in Ukraine rattled investors and central banks rolled out aggressive interest rate rises globally. This left Keter with a narrowing refinancing window in worsening market conditions.

It has since touted various options, including raising some junior debt and tapping private debt funds, but has so far been unable to secure new funding to refinance maturing loans, said the sources.

When a company's debt is due within 12 months, it becomes current, which may raise questions from auditors at the time of signing full-year accounts.

Keter's maturing loans have been trading at about 70 to 80 cents on the dollar.

In November, Moody's cut the rating on Keter's debt to Caa1, which is seven notches below investment grade, reflecting increasing default risks. A month later, Keter withdrew plans to pursue an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, as per a regulatory filing.

Keter generated around 1.4 billion euros in sales in the 12 months to June 2021, according to its draft IPO prospectus. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the same period totalled around 232 million euros. ($1 = 0.9393 euros) (Reporting by Chiara Elisei and Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro, Editing by Elisa Martinuzzi and Sharon Singleton)

Latest Stories

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are Warren Buffett's 3 reasons for why he believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • 1 Oversold Dividend Stock (With a 7% Yield) I’d Buy Today

    Income-seeking investors can consider buying shares of Freehold Royalties, a company that pays a monthly dividend with a yield of 6.9%. The post 1 Oversold Dividend Stock (With a 7% Yield) I’d Buy Today appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Enbridge Stock: How High Could it Go?

    The upside in Enbridge stock is significant, and it's accompanied by a stable and predictable business that pays out a generous dividend. The post Enbridge Stock: How High Could it Go? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • TFSA Investors: 2 of My Favourite Canadian Stocks to Buy in 2023

    Investors looking to buy stocks for their TFSA in 2023 can consider buying shares of Canadian Natural Resources. The post TFSA Investors: 2 of My Favourite Canadian Stocks to Buy in 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Millennial Investors: Buy This Dividend Stock for Early Retirement

    Millennials have a lot to worry about right now, but don't let retirement get away from you! Keep putting cash aside in a dividend stock like this instead. The post Millennial Investors: Buy This Dividend Stock for Early Retirement appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Canadian Natural Resources' Q4 profit down from year ago; extreme cold affects output

    CALGARY — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.'s profits took a hit in the fourth quarter of 2022 as extreme winter weather forced the oilsands giant to reduce production. The Calgary-based company reported Thursday that it earned $1.52 billion or $1.36 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from $2.53 billion or $2.14 per diluted share in the last three months of 2021. The profit missed the market's expectations, as the average analyst estimate had been for a profit of $2.27 per share

  • Used Car Market: Who Are the Biggest Winners and Losers as Prices Drop?

    With the price of food continuing to rise, at least consumers are seeing relief in one spending category: The price of used cars is dropping in line with rising interest rates and decreased consumer...

  • Bank of Canada to hold rates steady in 2023, budget watchdog says

    The Bank of Canada will hold its key policy rate at the current level of 4.5% until the end of this year and will start cutting rates in January 2024, Canada's independent budgetary watchdog forecast on Thursday. The central bank has raised rates at a record pace over the past year to tame inflation that hit a four-decade high of 8.1% in June. After its last hike in January, the Bank of Canada became the first major central bank fighting global inflation to say it would likely "pause" further moves as long as prices continue to come down as it has forecast.

  • Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says energy stocks are the new gold and touts optimism for the US economy

    "Everyone hates energy. If you didn't own energy in the last 18 months, you missed the market," Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary said.

  • Don’t Wait for a Market Bottom: These 2 Wealth-Building Stocks Are on Sale Now

    These solid wealth-building stocks are suitable for investors from all walks of life. One offers a bigger bargain than the other. The post Don’t Wait for a Market Bottom: These 2 Wealth-Building Stocks Are on Sale Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Better Buy: CP Rail vs Enbridge Stock?

    CP Rail and Enbridge are TSX blue-chip stocks that investors should consider scooping up if they fall further. The post Better Buy: CP Rail vs Enbridge Stock? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

    Given their high-growth prospects and cheap valuation, these two stocks offer excellent entry points for long-term investors. The post Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 2 Canadian Stocks That Could Course-Correct Soon

    History shows that even an average stock outperforms in a market recovery. Make your TFSA portfolio ready for a market rebound with these stocks. The post 2 Canadian Stocks That Could Course-Correct Soon appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Total Legends

    Not all stocks are made equally. Here are three dividend stocks that are total legends! The post 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Total Legends appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Crescent Point announces special dividend, reports Q4 loss

    CALGARY — Crescent Point Energy Corp. announced a special dividend as it reported a loss in its latest quarter, weighed down by a one-time impairment charge. The company says it will pay a special cash dividend, based on its fourth-quarter results, of 3.2 cents per share on March 17, to shareholders of record as of March 10. The payment is in addition to the company's regular quarterly dividend of 10 cents. Crescent Point reported a fourth-quarter loss of $498.1 million or 90 cents per share for

  • 3 TSX Stocks Close to Their 52-Week Lows: Smart Deals or Traps Today?

    Should you buy these TSX stocks at their annual lows? The post 3 TSX Stocks Close to Their 52-Week Lows: Smart Deals or Traps Today? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Interest rates have skyrocketed. So why hasn't the rate on your savings account budged?

    As anyone with a mortgage can attest, the cost to borrow money has gotten a lot more expensive this year. Banks were swift to pass on the rate hikes the Bank of Canada implemented as part of its aggressive campaign to tame inflation. Variable rate home loans routinely top five per cent right now, more than twice what they were a year ago. But the same can't be said of savings accounts, which are not paying out much more today than they were a year ago, when the Bank of Canada's lending rate was

  • The stock market is on the verge of signaling that the bear market is finally over

    Since 1960, this bullish signal has been triggered a total of 14 times, and each time proved that the bear market low was already in.

  • Want $10 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 100 Shares of This TSX Stock

    Are you interested in generating monthly passive income? Here’s what buying shares of Northland Power can do for you. The post Want $10 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 100 Shares of This TSX Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • India's top court orders probe of Adani business group

    India’s top court on Thursday ordered an expert committee to investigate any regulatory failures related to the country's second-largest conglomerate, the Adani Group. The investigation was prompted by allegations made by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research in a report that accused Adani companies of engaging in market manipulation and other fraudulent practices. Shares in the group's flagship, Adani Enterprises, and other affiliated companies have lost tens of billions of dollars in market value since Hindenburg issued its report.