Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation moves forward after tie vote in Judiciary Committee

Dylan Wells, USA TODAY
·6 min read

WASHINGTON – Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic nomination to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court moved one step closer Monday.

The Senate passed a procedural vote Monday night to bring up her name for confirmation before the upper chamber, after the Judiciary Committee deadlocked earlier in the day. The move sets up a final confirmation vote for Jackson on the Senate floor later this week.

Previously, the 22-member Senate Judiciary Committee, which is evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, voted along party lines for an 11-11 tie, rather than offering a "favorable" or "unfavorable" recommendation.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., can set the schedule for a full chamber vote, where Jackson is likely to be confirmed before Congress leaves for Easter recess at the end of the week.

Last week, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, announced she would back Jackson, ensuring bipartisan support for the nomination. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who frequently breaks from his party, said he would vote for the nominee.

Early Monday evening, as the Senate voted on the motion to discharge the nomination from the committee following the tie vote, two more Republican senators announced they would support Jackson's nomination.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said they would vote yes.

"After multiple in-depth conversations with Judge Jackson and deliberative review of her record and recent hearings, I will support her historic nomination," Murkowski said in a statement.

"After reviewing Judge Jackson’s record and testimony, I have concluded that she is a well-qualified jurist and a person of honor. While I do not expect to agree with every decision she may make on the Court, I believe that she more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity," Romney said.

REPUBLICAN SUPPORT: GOP Sen. Susan Collins will vote for Ketanji Brown Jackson, bipartisan support for historic Supreme Court nominee

FILE - Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 8, 2022. Collins will vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson, giving Democrats at least one Republican vote and all but assuring that she will become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) ORG XMIT: DCCK134
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 8, 2022. Collins will vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson, giving Democrats at least one Republican vote and all but assuring that she will become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) ORG XMIT: DCCK134

KEY DEMOCRAT IN FAVOR: Manchin to vote for Ketanji Brown Jackson, probably ensuring she will be the first Black woman on Supreme Court

As a result, Jackson is all but ensured to be confirmed.

The Senate is evenly split between 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans. If a simple majority of 51 vote for her, Jackson is confirmed. If the Senate deadlocks at 50-50, Vice President Kamala Harris (acting as the Senate president) would break the tie and provide Jackson with the deciding vote.

With Democrats and three Republicans backing the nomination, Jackson appears to have enough votes to be confirmed without Harris' help.

Still, Judiciary Committee Chair Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., cautioned that the fight to confirm Jackson isn’t done until the final vote takes place.

“It ain't over,’’ he said last week. “Watch any basketball games lately? How many of them went down to the last basket. That's what we're facing."

"Things beyond our control can change this outcome," he said. If a Democratic senator tested positive for the coronavirus, for example, and was unable to vote, the confirmation could be pushed back.

Monday's committee vote was delayed by one such factor outside the Senate's control: a passenger's medical emergency on Democratic committee member Alex Padilla's flight back to Washington from California Sunday night.

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., questions Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., questions Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

The flight was turned around, and Padilla was delayed getting back to Washington to vote until Monday afternoon. The committee broke for recess until he was able to make it in person to vote in Jackson's favor. In a split committee and a split Senate, any outside circumstance could affect the confirmation process.

“We're living in that world, a 50-50 world where every vote can make the difference as to whether or not she's going to be confirmed,” Durbin said.

Republicans continue to criticize Jackson

Republican committee members resurrected their attacks on Jackson before the vote.

During the hearings, they pressed Jackson on her record sentencing defendants in child pornography cases and as a federal public defender representing detainees at Guantanamo Bay, the facility in Cuba holding inmates accused of being enemy combatants in the war on terror. In at times acrimonious questioning, members pushed Jackson to explain her views of controversial political issues such as court-packing, critical race theory and transgender rights.

“Her record on crime is out of the mainstream, her record on crime is extreme,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Cruz, who went to school with Jackson, said, "I've known Judge Jackson for 30 years, I've always liked her personally." Likewise, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., couched his attacks on Jackson with praise of her character.

"I can say definitively that I like her, she's a good person, but I cannot support her," Hawley said before leveling attacks on her sentencing decisions in child pornography cases.

Others on the committee voiced concern about her judicial philosophy.

"A judge must call balls and strikes, and given what I've seen and her unwillingness to disclose her judicial philosophy and disavow an expansive view of unenumerated rights, I have concerns that Judge Jackson will be pinch hitting for one team or the other. I will vote no," said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, one of only three Republicans who voted to confirm Jackson to her position on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, said the Supreme Court is different, and he reiterated that he would not vote for her nomination.

"I'll vote no, first time I've ever voted against any Supreme Court nominee," Graham said.

Democrats highlight historical vote

Democrats used their time Monday to reiterate support for Jackson and underscore the historic nature of the vote.

"It's the first time the committee has had the opportunity to advance the nomination of a black woman to sit on the Supreme Court. This is a historic moment for the committee, and for America," Durbin said.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., a close ally of President Joe Biden, compared Jackson to Ruby Bridges, one of the first Black students to integrate a public school after the Supreme Court's landmark ruling in Brown v. Board of Education.

"So, too, I found that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson conducted herself in questioning here with her head held high, with a sense of confidence in our constitution, in our democracy and in the rule of law," Coons said.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., one of only three Black senators, quoted poet Maya Angelou during Monday's session. Last month, Booker brought Jackson to tears during the hearings with an emotional speech about the significance of her nomination.

"You may try to write me down in history with your bitter, twisted lies, you may trod me in the very dirt, but still like dust, I rise," Booker said Monday. "Rise, sister Jackson; rise, Judge Jackson, all the way to the highest court in the land."

Contributing: Deborah Berry

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ketanji Brown Jackson: Senate panel votes on historic SCOTUS pick

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 52% of Americans disapprove of GOP handling of Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearings: poll

    Overall, 51% of respondents backed Jackson's confirmation to the Supreme Court in a recent Quinnipiac poll, while only 30% were opposed to her appointment.

  • Sen. Roy Blunt says Ketanji Brown Jackson will be confirmed, but he won't support her

    Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, a member of Republican leadership, said he will not vote to support President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, for her historic confirmation to the nation's highest court, citing disagreements with her judicial philosophy. "Initially, my sense is that the president certainly had every good intention and every right in the campaign to talk about putting the first Black woman on the court," Blunt told "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos exclusively on Sunday. Blunt was considered one of the few Republicans who may cross the aisle to support Jackson's nomination.

  • Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against Kellogg's alleging the company gave an 'erroneous impression' about the amount of strawberry in its strawberry Pop-Tarts

    Plaintiff Kelvin Brown claimed Kellogg's used misleading labeling to exaggerate the amount of strawberry in Pop-Tarts, which also contain apple and pear.

  • Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

    Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney announced Monday night they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden's nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but assuring she'll become the first Black female justice. The senators from Alaska and Utah announced their decisions ahead of a procedural vote to advance the nomination and as Democrats pressed to confirm Jackson by the end of the week. GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine announced last week that she would back Jackson.

  • Sarah Palin Back in Politics with Alaska Congressional Bid — and Trump's Endorsement in Crowded Race

    "I realize that I have very big shoes to fill, and I plan to honor Rep. Young's legacy," the former governor and vice presidential candidate said

  • Letters: SCOTUS must adopt code of conduct; Stand in solidarity with health care workers

    “Without this guidance in place, how can the Supreme Court ensure the American people its promise of equal/impartial justice under the law?” a State College resident writes.

  • Donald Trump attacks John McCain again while endorsing Sarah Palin’s bid for Congress

    The former Alaska governor was one of the first conservative figures to throw her support behind Donald Trump in 2016

  • Wins for pro-Putin leaders buttress autocracies in Europe

    After two nationalist European strongmen won overwhelming victories in elections on Sunday, one of the first foreign leaders to congratulate both was not from a neighboring country or a regional ally. It was Russian President Vladimir Putin. As those powers seek to exert greater influence on the continent and beyond, Orban and Vucic have aimed to emulate the autocratic touch through their own style of governance in the heart of Europe.

  • Monday's Judiciary Committee vote will likely send Ketanji Brown Jackson before full Senate

    Monday's Judiciary Committee vote will likely send Ketanji Brown Jackson before full Senate

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Quinn, OL Reign hand Sinclair, Portland Thorns FC 1st loss in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Christine Sinclair's Portland Thorns FC has seen its unbeaten run at the National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup come to an end. Canadian midfielder Quinn played a full game to help OL Reign claim a 1-0 away victory over Portland on Saturday. American striker Rose Lavelle scored the lone goal of the match in the 74th minute. The victory propelled Reign (2-1-0) to the top of the West Division with seven points in three games. They will host San Diego Wave next on April 14. Sinclair played 59

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw