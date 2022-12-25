Keswick cinema opens to community on Christmas Day

The Alhambra in Keswick, which opened in 1914, is the sixth oldest, continuously-running cinema in the UK

An independent cinema is opening on Christmas Day to provide warmth and company while fundraising for charity.

The Alhambra, in Keswick, Cumbria, was one of five in the UK to open last year to provide somewhere to go for people who could not be with their families.

It will show King Charles' first Christmas message, along with box-office hits Matilda the Musical and Avator: The Way of Water.

Co-owner Jonathan Moore said he was expecting a "lovely, happy atmosphere".

The family-run cinema, which opened in 1914, is the sixth oldest, continuously-running cinema in the UK.

Mr Moore said Keswick had a "slightly elderly population" and last year many were still wary of travelling to be with family elsewhere because of the pandemic.

"There were a lot of people with not a lot to do - we said, 'we would like you to come here'," he added.

The venue has already sold about 50 tickets and as well as offering warmth, the business will donate its share of ticket sales and sales of sweets to the Cumbria Community Foundation Winter Warmth Fund.

It will show five films throughout the day - Matilda the Musical, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Elf, The Bishop's Wife, and Avator: The Way of Water.

"It's a very nice vibe," Mr Moore added.

"If people fall asleep at the cinema [after their Christmas dinner] that's fine, I'll just turn the volume up to cover the snoring," he added.

