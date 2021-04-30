Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Churchill Capital Corp IV – CCIV

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP
·4 min read

RADNOR, Pa., April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama against Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) (“CCIV”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired CCIV securities between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired CCIV securities during the Class Period may, no later than June 28, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/churchill-capital-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=churchill

CCIV is a blank check company, also known as a special purpose acquisition company. Atieva, Inc., d/b/a Lucid Motors (“Lucid”) is an American automotive company specializing in electric cars. As of 2020, Lucid’s first car, Lucid Air, is in development.

The Class Period commences on January 11, 2021, when Bloomberg News reported that Lucid “is in talks to go public through a merger with one of Michael Klein’s special purpose acquisition companies, according to people familiar with the matter.” Michael Klein launched CCIV in April 2020 and raised $2,070,000,000 in CCIV’s initial public offering. It was rumored that the Lucid was merging with CCIV. On February 16, 2021, Lucid’s Chief Executive Officer, Peter Rawlinson, appeared on Fox Business News with Neil Cavuto touting that Lucid was aiming for a spring delivery of its first vehicles.

On Monday, February 22, 2021, the long anticipated merger agreement between CCIV and Lucid was announced. CCIV and Lucid’s transaction equity value was estimated at $11.75 billion. However, at 6:22 p.m. that same night, Ed Ludlow of Bloomberg News reported that Mr. Rawlinson announced that production of its debut car will be delayed until at least the second half of 2021, with no definite date set for delivery of an actual vehicle.

Following this news, CCIV’s stock price fell from a close of $57.37 per share on February 22, 2021, to a close of $35.21 per share on February 23, 2021.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose a true and accurate picture of CCIV’s business, operations and financial condition.

CCIV investors may, no later than June 28, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


Latest Stories

  • MLB, Blue Jays fire Roberto Alomar after sexual misconduct investigation

    Roberto Alomar will be placed on MLB's ineligible list after a woman filed a workplace complaint against the Hall of Fame second baseman alleging sexual harassment.

  • 8 things to remember from Connor McDavid's unforgettable season

    With eight games left in his shortened campaign, Connor McDavid has already posted a careers worth of highlights while chasing down some absurd NHL feats.

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: You can build your team around Adam Fox

    Adam Fox and Jonathan Huberdeau have to be considered fantasy superstars entering next season.

  • Raptors' Yuta Watanabe opens up about his basketball journey in inspiring essay

    Yuta Watanabe details how words have impacted him throughout his basketball journey in an essay for The Players' Tribune.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Best available prospects on Day 2

    Did your team bomb Round 1? No worries! There's a lot of talent still on the board for Rounds 2 and 3.

  • Seattle Kraken officially become the NHL's 32nd franchise

    The Kraken can now begin signing players, making trades, and putting action to their plans ahead of the July expansion draft.

  • Germany uses three-player team after COVID-19 issues at world curling championship

    Germany used a three-player team in its opening game at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship on Friday morning after being given late clearance to compete.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Round 1 instant grades

    Here are knee-jerk reactions to Night 1 of the NFL draft. Feel free to hold it against us years from now.

  • 10 fantasy takeaways from the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft

    Matt Harmon gives you 10 immediate takeaways from the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft including why this might finally be the time for Allen Robinson to return to the top-10 wide receivers.

  • Canadian Rory MacDonald wins PFL debut with first-round submission

    Rory MacDonald's PFL debut was a long time coming, but it may have been worth the wait.

  • Julian Edelman felt a 'responsibility' to educate Meyers Leonard about antisemitism

    Edelman wanted to educate Leonard, because he remembers being "a dumb idiot" about things in the past.

  • UFC releases Diego Sanchez as Dana White blasts his ‘bats*** nuts' coach Joshua Fabia

    The ignominious release ends Sanchez’s legendary UFC career. Sanchez is 30-13 in MMA and 19-13 in the UFC.

  • Tillsonburg golf course charged for reopening during stay-at-home order

    As a corporation charged under the act, it faces a fine of up to $10-million if convicted.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • No. 1 recruit Emoni Bates decommits from Michigan State, may not play college basketball at all

    Bates may be the best NBA prospect since LeBron James.

  • UFC great Diego Sanchez's career rolling toward an unfortunate end

    Sanchez should be leaving his fighting career to the roars of the crowd, not mired in an ugly back-and-forth with the UFC.

  • Blue Jays cut ties with Alomar following investigation into sexual misconduct

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays say they are severing all ties with Roberto Alomar after the Hall of Famer was placed on Major League Baseball's ineligible list following an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct. The Blue Jays said in a release Friday that Alomar will be removed from the Level of Excellence and a banner at Rogers Centre commemorating his retired number and Hall of Fame induction will be taken down. He has also been terminated as special assistant to the team. The Jays' announcement came moments after MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed Alomar had been fired as a consultant following the findings of an investigation into a complaint against Alomar by a baseball industry employee. The investigation was conducted by an external legal firm hired by the league. "The Toronto Blue Jays support Major League Baseball’s decision to terminate Roberto Alomar’s consultant contract and place him on its ineligible list," the team said. "Commissioner Manfred concluded that Alomar violated MLB’s policies following an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct that was recently made against Alomar from an incident that occurred in 2014. "Based upon this conclusion and our review of the investigation’s findings, the Blue Jays are severing all ties with Alomar, effective immediately." MLB said it would not provide further details on the investigation to protect the individual who came forward. “We applaud MLB for having this matter thoroughly investigated and for taking meaningful action against Mr. Alomar,” Lisa Banks of Katz, Marshall & Banks, the lawyer for the baseball industry employee, said in a statement. “My client commends other baseball industry survivors who have come forward, and who helped her feel safer in sharing her own terrible and life-altering experience.” Banks said her client does not plan to file a lawsuit or take further action against Alomar. "She has not exposed Mr. Alomar's behaviour for notoriety or for money and looks forward to moving on with her life," Banks said. Alomar was a star second baseman with Toronto from 1991 to 1995 and played a major role in the Blue Jays' back-to-back World Series titles in 1992 and '93. His name was added to Toronto's Level of Excellence in the Rogers Centre outfield in 2008, and in 2011 his No. 12 was the first to be retired by the Blue Jays after he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Alomar posted a statement on Twitter saying he's "disappointed, surprised and upset" with the news. “With the current social climate, I understand why Major League Baseball has taken the position they have,” he said. "My hope is that this allegation can be heard in a venue that will allow me to address the accusation directly. I will continue to spend my time helping kids pursue their baseball dreams. I will not be making any further comment at this time." Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the Board at the Baseball Hall of Fame, said the Hall was “shocked and saddened” by Alomar's actions. However, Alomar's plaque at the Hall, which depicts Alomar wearing a Blue Jays cap, will remain on display. “His enshrinement reflects his eligibility and the perspective of the BBWAA voters at that time,” she said in a statement. The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame, which added Alomar to its ranks in 2010, also said Friday's announcement from MLB wouldn't affect his status as an inductee, but added Alomar "will no longer be welcome at future events nor will we associate with him or his Foundation." Alomar was a 12-time all-star over 17 seasons with the San Diego Padres, Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks. He was known as a slick fielder, winning 10 Gold Gloves, and also for his temper — he infamously spat on umpire John Hirschbeck's face, earning a five-game ban in 1996. — With files from The Associated Press. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Toronto FC loans Canadian midfielder Liam Fraser to Columbus Crew SC

    Toronto FC has loaned Canadian midfielder Liam Fraser to Columbus Crew SC for the rest of the MLS season. The 23-year-old homegrown player has seen limited playing time of late, making two substitute appearances (totalling 46 minutes) in Toronto's five MLS and Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League games this season. An ankle injury did not help his cause. Fraser's rights will revert to Toronto once the season is done. He won't be eligible to face Toronto when the two clubs meet May 12 and 29. Given Fraser was on Toronto's supplemental roster and not the senior roster, which covers slots one through 20, he does not impact the club's salary cap. GM Ali Curtis said the loan was made to give Fraser an opportunity to get first-team minutes. Toronto has plenty of depth in midfield with several other young players seemingly moving past Fraser on the depth chart. The loan move reunites Fraser with Columbus president and GM Tim Bezbatchenko, who was Toronto's GM and vice-president of soccer operations when, in January 2018, Fraser became the 16th player in club history to sign for the first team from the TFC Academy. He has made 33 regular-season appearances for Toronto since then, including 20 starts Fraser has won four caps for Canada. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Leipzig beats Bremen 2-1 late to reach German Cup final

    BERLIN — Leipzig substitute Emil Forsberg scored in injury time of extra time to send his team into the final of the German Cup after beating Werder Bremen 2-1 on Friday. Hwang Hee-chan, who scored Leipzig’s opening goal in the third minute of extra time, headed Kevin Kampl’s cross back across goal for Forsberg to volley past Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka. Leipzig will play Borussia Dortmund or second-division team Holstein Kiel in Berlin on May 17, when the young club will hope to go one better after losing the final to Bayern Munich in 2019. Bremen, which is fighting against relegation in the Bundesliga, was playing in its 23rd cup semifinal, a record bettered only by Bayern’s 31. Leipzig had the best chances early on, hitting the post twice and the crossbar once. Josh Sargent missed Bremen’s best chance in the 30th minute when he had only Peter Gulacsi in the Leipzig goal to beat. The American forward rushed his shot and drew it wide. Bremen forward Davie Selke punched the air in delight after earning a penalty in a brush with Nordi Mukiele before the break. But video referee Bibiana Steinhaus urged Manuel Gräfe to review his decision, which he reversed after seeing replays that appeared to show Selke looking for the contact with the defender. Local fans, by now used to supporting from afar due to coronavirus-related hygiene restrictions, set off fireworks outside the stadium as the second half was starting. Leipzig came closest to scoring before Hwang finally made the breakthrough in the third minute of extra time, taking Yussuf Poulsen’s pass beyond a defender with his first touch and scoring inside the far post with his next. Leonardo Bittencourt capitalized on a mistake from Dayot Upamecano to score in injury time of the first half of extra time, but Hwang crossed for Forsberg to decide it. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press

  • Leicester rallies for 1-1 with 10-man Southampton in EPL

    SOUTHAMPTON, England — Leicester’s bid for Champions League soccer suffered a minor setback when it had to settle for a 1-1 draw with 10-man Southampton in the English Premier League on Friday. Jonny Evans' 68th-minute header earned third-placed Leicester a point on the south coast following James Ward-Prowse’s penalty opener for the battling hosts. Saints played for 80 minutes a man down after Jannik Vestergaard was sent off for bringing down Jamie Vardy on the edge of the hosts’ 18-yard box. Brendan Rodgers' team was unable to take full advantage of the early dismissal and the result moved the Foxes eight points clear of fifth-placed West Ham in the race for European football. A dogged Southampton extended its distance from the relegation zone to 10 points. Leicester, which defeated its hosts 1-0 in an FA Cup semifinal less than a fortnight ago, was back at St Mary’s for the first time since record-breaking 9-0 success in October 2019. Southampton was seeking a measure of revenge for those painful recent losses but was without injured top scorer Danny Ings, who may miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring issue suffered in last week’s loss at Tottenham. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press