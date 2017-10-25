Kessel's OT winner leads Penguins past McDavid, Oilers 2-1

PITTSBURGH — Connor McDavid keeps getting the better of Sidney Crosby. Statistically, anyway.

Considering the end result, it's a trade-off Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins can live with.

McDavid assured the struggling Oilers of a least a point by forcing overtime with a late goal , but Phil Kessel beat Cam Talbot 42 seconds into the extra period to lift the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins to a 2-1 victory on Tuesday night.

Challenged repeatedly by coach Mike Sullivan to shoot the puck more, Kessel sprinted down the slot, took a feed from Evgeni Malkin and slipped the puck past Talbot for his 299th career goal.

"Just trying to catch up to (Malkin) and get open," Kessel said. "He found me and it was fortunate to get in. I've had some chances and they haven't gone in."

McDavid ended a seven-game goal drought by chasing down a puck and flipping it by Matt Murray with 2:53 left in regulation, his fifth point in three career meetings with Crosby. It wasn't quite enough to snap the Oilers out of an early-season funk. Talbot stopped 42 shots but received little help from an offence that can't seem to get going.

Edmonton has just 15 goals through eight games, last in the Western Conference.

"We went through it a little bit last year later in the season, but we just have to relax," McDavid said. "Just calm down. I mean, we're getting these chances in front of the net that should be automatic and we're not scoring them. Myself included."

The 30-year-old Crosby still doesn't have a point when facing the 20-year-old McDavid, but the Penguins improved to 3-0 against Edmonton when McDavid is in the lineup thanks to a solid all-around defensive effort that included 29 saves from Murray and the kind of responsible play in their own end that was lacking in a 7-1 blowout loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday that cost backup goalie Antti Niemi his job.