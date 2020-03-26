Kesko Oyj (HEL:KESKOB) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Kesko Oyj (HEL:KESKOB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 31st of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 8th of April.

Kesko Oyj's next dividend payment will be €1.28 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of €2.52 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Kesko Oyj stock has a trailing yield of around 5.3% on the current share price of €47.46. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Kesko Oyj's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Its dividend payout ratio is 76% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 45% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Kesko Oyj's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

HLSE:KESKOB Historical Dividend Yield March 26th 2020

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Kesko Oyj has grown its earnings rapidly, up 28% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share are growing at a rapid rate, yet the company is paying out more than three-quarters of its earnings.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Kesko Oyj has delivered an average of 9.7% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past ten years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Kesko Oyj worth buying for its dividend? We like Kesko Oyj's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Kesko Oyj (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

