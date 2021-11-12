Kesha Shares Photo of Herself Climbing a Tree Naked: 'I'm Not Extra, You Are'

US singer Kesha performs on stage at ACL Live at The Moody Theater in Austin, Texas on August 18, 2021.

Kesha is going au naturel in nature!

The pop star, 34, shared a dramatic snap to Instagram on Wednesday, in which she was seen hanging naked from the side of a tree with only a sarong draped over her.

Kesha secured the white and purple fabric over her chest with one hand, while hanging from the branch of a large tree with the other.

"I'm not extra, you are," the singer, who is currently vacationing in Hawaii, captioned the image. The entertainer is currently on holiday in Hawaii with friends.

Kesha is no stranger to posing in daring photo spreads. In July, she stepped out in a bold look comprising a black thong bodysuit worn underneath a sexy sheer mesh dress.

Kesha donned the paneled column dress while walking the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of the Nicolas Cage film Pig, sporting her signature smokey black eyeshadow and blonde hair in loose waves.

Kesha posted a photo of her jaw-dropping look on Instagram with the caption, "Excuse me, Do you have a gummy bear? #whohasmypig."

"WOW OMG" Demi Lovato wrote in the comment section. "Kesha u look 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" Adam Lambert said.

On the music front, Kesha is currently featured along with Travis Barker on Grandson's new track "Drop Dead".