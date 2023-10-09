Kesha Says She Gets Nervous 'Every Time I Go on a First Date' (Exclusive)

The singer, who just launched her Only Love tour, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing

Magdalena Wosinska Kesha 2023 portrait

She's used to performing in front of thousands of people, but Kesha admits there's one scenario in particular that can still bring on the nerves.

Chatting with PEOPLE, the singer revealed she's out of her comfort zone "every time I go on a first date," she tells the magazine in this week's issue. Fortunately she always has a support system in place. "My best friend is so great," she adds. "She’ll just sit on the other side of the bar and be like, 'Give me a signal.'"

The singer, who just launched her new tour, Only Love, spoke with PEOPLE for One Last Thing:

Last time I danced

I live in Nashville, and Macklemore was playing the Ryman, so I went down there to say hi. He pulled me onstage to sing “Good Old Days,” and then afterward for revenge, I made him go two-stepping with me at Robert’s [Western World] honky-tonk.

Last life hack I learned

If you put baking soda under your arm it acts as deodorant. It totally works. You can actually take a bath in baking soda too—that’s really good for you.

Last time I felt like a kid

I was visiting family, and I was catching lightning bugs with my niece and nephew, and then we also snuck into the neighbor’s pool. I felt like a giant kid.

Last time I was nervous

I get nervous every time I fly—whenever the plane takes off, whenever we land. I just annoy the person next to me and make them hold my hand.

