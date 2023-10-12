Kesha Reveals She's Been 'Dumped for the First Time' — and Now Wants 'a Sugar Daddy or a Baby Daddy'

The "Something to Believe In" singer, last linked to Riccardo Maddalosso, opened up about her single status on Wednesday

JC Olivera/WireImage Kesha attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023

Kesha is single and ready to mingle!

The Grammy-nominated pop star, 36, revealed on X Wednesday that she "just got dumped for the first time... in my LIFE."

"Can you believe it?" she continued. "We're all f---ed."

Kesha did not identify the name of her ex. PEOPLE reached out the star's representative for comment.

She elaborated more on about the breakup in a video with Cosmopolitan, also published on Wednesday, in which she was asked to critique fan-submitted dating app profiles.

"I have no idea why anyone's asking me. I just got dumped for the first time in my life. Can you f---ing believe it?" she said. "I was just making my profile as I was driving here!"

Related: Kesha Says She's Out of Her Comfort Zone 'Every Time I Go on a First Date' (Exclusive)

The revelation seemingly prompted Kesha to rate the various dating apps. "Tinder, in fairness, never used it. It seems like it's where you go to, like, get laid. That's a get laid app," she said. "Hinge and Bumble seem on par, like there might be, like, some billionaires lurking in the shadows. But you have to kind of, like, weed through. Everybody's on Raya... I don't know. I don't f--- with Raya."



While she didn't reveal what app she was creating her profile on, the musician gave a clear description of the type of man she was looking to date next.

"I mostly want a sugar daddy. I just never had one," she shared. "It sounds really fun. I know it's like anti-feminist of me, but I want one, so DM me."



Related: Kesha Says She's at 'Peace' and 'Happier Than Ever' as She Prepares for Upcoming Gag Order Tour (Exclusive)

Kesha was last linked to film producer Riccardo Maddalosso after the two were spotted kissing in Los Angeles in May.



Story continues

While neither confirmed the romance, Kesha opened up about being in a romantic relationship to SELF in June.

"The only thing I’ll say about my boyfriend is: Sometimes, he has to have a face cream intervention and take them away from me," she said, noting that she broke out in hives and frightened her partner. "He was like, 'What did you do?!' "

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Kesha attends art exhibition curated by Kesha and Brian Roettinger to celebrate the release of Kesha's new album "Gag Order" at Sized Studio on May 18, 2023

That same month, she opened up to PEOPLE about feeling "complete" after the release of her critically acclaimed fifth album, Gag Order.



"I've never been more excited for an album," she said. "I really feel like this album gave the complete view of who I am to my animals, to my fans, to the listener. I really have this feeling of peace, and I feel complete."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kesha's North American tour in support of the project kicks off on Sunday in Dallas. Speaking about what fans can expect, she shared with PEOPLE that she was embarking on the tour "so focused" and "happier than ever."

"I'm so f---ing grateful the time has come to be on stage," she said. "I can't describe to you how full that makes my heart, so I just want everyone to know I'm going to be giving you every ounce of what's inside of me, and I feel like a grown-ass, complete woman. This show's going to be the best show I've ever put on in my life."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.