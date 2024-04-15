Kesha Joins Reneé Rapp At Coachella & Changes ‘Tik Tok’ Lyric To ‘F*** P. Diddy’

Reneé Rapp debuted at Coachella on Sunday afternoon and was joined by Kesha on the stage.

Kesha performed her song “Tik Tok” and made a slight change to the lyrics.

Instead of singing, “Wake up in the morning feelin’ like P. Diddy,” Kesha and Rapp sang, “Wake up in the morning like F*** P. Diddy.”

The change in the lyric comes as Sean Combs faces sexual assault allegations and is accused of sex trafficking.

KESHA JUST CHANGED THE LYRICS FOR TIK TOK TO “FUCK P DIDDY” AT COACHELLA WITH RENEÉ RAPP OH MY GODDD pic.twitter.com/RrDvsyPKmo — maxx HAS A BEYONCE AUTOGRAPH !!!! (@ArnoldMaxx) April 15, 2024

Rapp took the stage at the Outdoor Theatre at the Music and Arts festival, where she had kind words to say about Kesha.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this, I think, is the hottest person on the earth. Everybody put your fucking hands together for Kesha,” Rapp said, introducing her colleague.

Rapp is a fan of The L Word, and the cast, including Katherine Moennig, Leisha Hailey, Jennifer Beals, and Ilene Chaiken, were at the event to help introduce the Mean Girls star to the stage.

Towa Bird, who was Rapp’s opening act during her Snow Hard Feelings tour, also joined the star onstage to perform “Tummy Hurts.”

Many musical guest surprises happened over the weekend, with Olivia Rodrigo dropping in during No Doubt’s set last night. Rodrigo joined Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young on stage during the band’s 2000 hit, “Bathwater,” which was released nearly three years before Rodrigo was born.

The night before, Shakira made a surprise appearance during Bizarrap’s performance to sing their hit “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.” Shakira also took the opportunity to announce she was embarking on a world tour later this year in support of her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

