Kesha Holds Up Sign Teasing 'New Music Coming Soon' While at 7-Eleven in Los Angeles

It's going down — Kesha's teasing new music.

On Thursday, the pop star was photographed in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Los Angeles, sporting a cowboy hat and smiling while holding up a cardboard sign featuring the handwritten sentence, "NEW MUSIC COMING SOON!"

The casual announcement comes weeks after Kesha, 36, parted ways with record labels Kemosabe and RCA Records as well as Vector Management following the end of her legal battle with producer Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald in June.

Shortly after cutting professional ties with the companies, Kesha was filmed meeting a fan in December and telling him, "I'm free, I can do what I want!"

It seems the "Tik Tok" performer has been working on new material, as she's recently shared several photos and videos from recording studio sessions to social media.

Last month, Variety reported Kesha's contract with Gottwald's Kemosabe label, distributed through RCA Records, came to an end, and she "amicably" stopped working with Vector Management.



In June, the Grammy-nominated artist and Gottwald, 50, agreed to resolve his defamation lawsuit out of court ahead of its scheduled trial — nearly a decade after she first sued the producer, accusing him of sexual, emotional and physical abuse.

Upon the settlement, both parties released public statements via Instagram, with Kesha claiming she "cannot recount" the details of the alleged sexual abuse she faced at the hands of Gottwald as he wishes her "well" and continues to deny the accusation.

In May, Kesha released her latest album Gag Order, largely written about her struggles over the past few years. "I really feel like this album gave the complete view of who I am to my animals, to my fans, to the listener. I really have this feeling of peace, and I feel complete," she told PEOPLE in a June interview.

"I know Gag Order is a more emotional journey, perhaps, than some of my other albums, but I think as a whole body of work, I feel so satisfied with what people can see as me talking about who I am," continued Kesha at the time.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.



