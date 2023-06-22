Kesha and Dr. Luke settle legal battle over defamation and sexual assault allegations

Kesha has reached a resolution with Dr. Luke in his defamation lawsuit against her stemming from sexual assault and abuse allegations.

The singer, full name Kesha Sebert, issued a joint statement with the record producer, full name Lukasz Gottwald, on social media Thursday. "Only God knows what happened that night," Kesha's statement began. "As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved."

Dr. Luke added, "While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened. I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well."

Lawyers for Kesha and Dr. Luke didn't immediately respond to EW's request for additional comment.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic Kesha; Dr. Luke

The duo's lengthy legal battle began when Kesha filed a lawsuit against Dr. Luke in 2014, accusing the producer of sexual assault and battery and longterm emotional and psychological abuse that resulted in what she described as severe depression, post-traumatic stress, social isolation, and panic attacks; she also alleged that Dr. Luke drugged and raped her nine years earlier. The singer requested to be released from her record deal with Dr. Luke, calling the alleged offenses a breach of contract.

Dr. Luke denied the allegations and promptly filed a countersuit for defamation. A judge ultimately dismissed Kesha's case in 2016 and rejected her motion to be released from her contract with the producer and Sony, citing the statute of limitations and allegations lacking merit. Kesha then countersued Dr. Luke's defamation suit under a law that prevented lawsuits trying to intimidate accusers into silence. She was awarded a small win last month when a New York court decided Dr. Luke would be considered a "public figure" in the trial initially set for next month, subjecting him to a higher burden of proof for defamation, per Reuters.

Kesha, who rose to prominence with tracks like "Right Round" with Flo Rida and "Tik Tok," didn't release any new music for five years during the legal battle, explaining that she refused to work with the "monster" Dr. Luke. She returned in 2017 with the album Rainbow via Kemosabe Records, a subsidiary of Sony, with producers that did not involve Dr. Luke. Her most recent album, Gag Order, released in May.

