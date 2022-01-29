Kesha Ditches Her Blonde Tresses, Shows Off Brunette Bob

Kesha
Kesha

Kesha

Kesha is starting the new year with a new look!

The 34-year-old singer showed off her fresh cut on Instagram, trading her signature long, blonde tresses for a short, brunette bob with frayed bangs.

In the selfie, she is seen rocking a make-up-free face and modeling her almond-shaped, pastel pink nails.

Referencing her look, Kesha added in the caption, "Haircut n nails n s--- ✨."

She first debuted the chic cut earlier this month with an intimate Instagram photo gazing into the camera, wrapped in what appears to be a blanket.

In November, Kesha ditched her clothes altogether as she posed naked while on vacation in Hawaii. Draped with only a purple and white sarong, Kesha shared a photo of her holding the fabric in one hand and hanging from a large tree branch in the other.

"I'm not extra, you are," she captioned the Instagram photo.

Kesha is no stranger to a sultry snapshot. Last July, she walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of the Nicolas Cage film Pig in a bold look comprising a black thong bodysuit worn underneath a sexy sheer mesh dress.

"Excuse me, Do you have a gummy bear? #whohasmypig," Kesha captioned a photo of her jaw-dropping look on Instagram.

