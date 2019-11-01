How Keselowski's Checkered Flag Foundation will honor veterans in 2020

Statesville, NC (Nov. 1, 2019) — Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation and Autotrader announced the return of the Tribute 2 Veterans presented by Autotrader program which will honor America’s heroes during a 2020 race weekend.

Starting today, friends and family of former service members can submit a veteran’s name to be featured on the No. 2 Autotrader Ford Mustang that Keselowski will pilot during the March 2020 race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“Carrying the names of veterans to Victory Lane on my Autotrader Ford Mustang last year was one of the highlights of my 2019 season,” said Keselowski. “I’m incredibly thankful to have sponsors like Autotrader that provide my family and the Checkered Flag Foundation the opportunity to honor veterans in unique ways. We are always looking for creative opportunities to honor the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our freedom. Featuring veterans’ names on my car again next season at Atlanta Motor Speedway is just one small way for us to honor these heroes, while also raising funds that will allow the foundation to continue its mission.”

The tax deductible donation cost is $100 per submission to be part of the campaign, with proceeds benefiting the Checkered Flag Foundation in its mission to honor and assist those who have sacrificed for our country and our communities. Each veteran submission will receive a personalized certificate and a commemorative poster of the No. 2 Autotrader Ford Mustang displaying the names of the veterans along with a letter of thanks from Keselowski.

Those wishing to submit a veteran’s name can do so via www.CheckeredFlagFoundation.org. Submissions will be accepted through Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.

Participating individuals in the program can use #Tribute2Veterans on social media to show their involvement and support of the program.