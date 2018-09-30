Keselowski wrecks, takes Larson with him late in Charlotte playoff race Brad Keselowski wrecked on a restart with six laps to go in the Bank of America Roval 400 on Sunday at the Charlotte road course and took fellow NASCAR Playoff driver Kyle Larson with him — along with several others. Keselowski, who was in the lead, appeared to overdrive the approach to the corner and …

Brad Keselowski wrecked on a restart with six laps to go in the Bank of America Roval 400 on Sunday at the Charlotte road course and took fellow NASCAR Playoff driver Kyle Larson with him — along with several others.

Keselowski, who was in the lead, appeared to overdrive the approach to the corner and the No. 2 Team Penske Ford barreled into the wall in Turn 1. Kyle Larson, who was following closely behind in second place plowed into the No. 2 with the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet as cars stacked up behind them.

Paul Menard, in the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford, and William Byron, in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, were also involved.

The wreck brought out the red flag for 14 minutes, 27 seconds. Larson ended up narrowly advancing to the Round of 12 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Keselowski was already safe for advancement based on his earlier win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.