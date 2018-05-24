Keselowski praises 'The Captain's' diverse background that led to Hall of Fame Perhaps no single individual in motorsports has achieved the panoply of accomplishments that has typified Roger Penskes career. For his contributions to NASCAR racing, The Captain was elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Wednesday, but driver Brad Keselowski, who delivered Team Penskes sole Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2012, thinks his …

Perhaps no single individual in motorsports has achieved the panoply of accomplishments that has typified Roger Penske‘s career.

For his contributions to NASCAR racing, “The Captain” was elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Wednesday, but driver Brad Keselowski, who delivered Team Penske‘s sole Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2012, thinks his owner‘s resume is too broad to be readily pigeon-holed.

“He has a legacy that‘s harder to define than most everyone else in the Hall of Fame because of his background — not just as a team owner, but he has a background as owning the tracks, his background of owning businesses that can help sponsor the sport, and beyond that,” Keselowski said on Thursday during an announcement of his Checkered Flag Foundation‘s support of a jobs initiative through the Paralyzed Veterans of America.

“So he has such a diverse background and there‘s really not a part of this sport that I can think of that he hasn‘t touched. I think he deserves a lot of credit for that, and it‘s great to see him get the recognition of the Hall of Fame.”

