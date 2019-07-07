Keselowski done for the day after six-car wreck in Stage 2 at Daytona Brad Keselowski was involved in a six-car incident during Stage 2 of Sunday's Coke Zero Sugar 400, ending the Team Penske driver's day after the No. 2 Ford took extensive damage. Kevin Harvick got into the back of Keselowski's No. 2 as cars were coming out of Turn 4 on Lap 83. Also involved in […]

Brad Keselowski was involved in a six-car incident during Stage 2 of Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400, ending the Team Penske driver’s day after the No. 2 Ford took extensive damage. Kevin Harvick got into the back of Keselowski’s No. 2 as cars were coming out of Turn 4 on Lap 83.

Also involved in the wreck were Daniel Hemric, Joey Logano, David Ragan and Daniel Suarez.

Keselowski “drew a line in the sand” when he did not lift and ran into the back of William Byron during Monster Energy Series practice earlier in the week.

In the incident that ended Keselowski’s day, it appeared as though Harvick did not lift when Keselowski came in front of him.

“I haven‘t seen,” Keselowski said of the incident. “I know I was going straight one moment and the next moment I wasn‘t. It‘s unfortunate. We were all two- and three-wide racing and just got tagged from the back. I‘m not sure exactly. I know we got to three-wide at the top of three and it looks like Kevin (Harvick) gave me a real straight push. I don‘t know. It just took off on me.”

The afternoon also ended early for Ragan and Suarez, whose respective rides incurred significant damage.