Kershaw wins 18th, Grandal powers Dodgers past Giants 3-1

San Francisco Giants pitcher Chris Stratton, right, walks on the mound as Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal, left, rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Clayton Kershaw became the first 18-game winner in the majors, pitching eight stingy innings to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the San Francisco Giants 3-1 on Sunday.

Yasmani Grandal homered and drove in all three runs for the NL West champions. Kershaw (18-4) allowed only Mac Williamson's home run in the eighth. He gave up eight hits, did not walk a batter and struck out six.

Moments after the final out, Cleveland ace Corey Kluber also earned his 18th win to take over sole possession of the American League lead.

Kershaw, bidding to win his fourth NL Cy Young Award, lowered his league-best ERA to 2.21. His six strikeouts gave him 200 on the season, making him the first Dodgers pitcher with seven 200-strikeout seasons.

Brandon Morrow worked a perfect ninth for his second save.

Grandal hit a sacrifice fly in the first against Chris Stratton (3-4) and a two-run shot in the fourth. It was Grandal's 21st home run of the year, giving the Dodgers a team-record 212 this season.

Stratton went four innings, allowing five hits and two walks. The rookie right-hander was 3-1 with a 2.17 ERA in his previous six starts.

IN THE DOGHOUSE

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts remained frustrated and irritated with OF Yasiel Puig for getting thrown out attempting to steal second to end Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Giants. Puig was benched Sunday.

''It's important that the guys I write in the lineup, I can trust them,'' Roberts said. ''Whatever message he gets from it, I'm putting the guys out there that I think give us the best chance to win today.''

Puig improved his relationship with teammates and the coaching staff this season, not that it's been all smooth sailing.

''There have been some things that you look back that I've kept notes of,'' Roberts said. ''But you have to have the trust in all your players.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: 2B Joe Panik was held out with a sore elbow after he was hit by a pitch Friday. Panik did start Saturday, though.

Dodgers: Roberts said LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu is expected to start in four or five days. His left forearm was bruised Saturday when hit by Panik's comebacker. . Roberts said 3B Justin Turner (bruised thumb) was over his virus but still feeling some thumb discomfort. Roberts said he expects Turner to be available Monday, but the manager has said that on three consecutive days.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto (7-8, 4.49 ERA) is scheduled to open a three-game series Monday in Arizona. Cueto is 10-3 with a 3.40 ERA in his career against the Diamondbacks.

Dodgers: RHP Yu Darvish (9-12, 3.96) will begin a three-game series at home against the Padres. In his last start vs. San Diego on Sept. 2, he allowed five runs and eight hits in three innings.

---

