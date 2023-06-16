Kerry Washington Shows Off Her Apartment in Her 'Hometown' of New York City (Exclusive)

The ‘Scandal’ alum called on longtime friend and decorator Gary Riotto to help her design vision come to life

David Engelhardt for RUE Magazine

Kerry Washington has officially put down roots in a city close to her heart.

After years of making frequent trips to New York City and staying in hotels, the Scandal star, 46, decided it was time to take bicoastal living seriously and settle into a permanent home in the Big Apple.

While she still has her main residence in Los Angeles, in an interview with RUE Magazine for their June cover story, the Bronx native calls New York her “hometown” that she will always love.

“It’s where I was born and raised,” she says. “It has special meaning for me because when my mother’s parents came to the U.S. from Jamaica, they came through Ellis Island in Lower Manhattan.”



The actress reflects on her connection to the bustling city. "The story of my life, my journey, my once upon a time, really begins in New York,” she says.



David Engelhardt for RUE Magazine

In order to make her new home better suit her style and that of her husband Nnamdi Asomugha — along with their two kids Isabelle, 8, and Caleb, 6 — the actress called on her longtime friend and interior designer, Gary Riotto, to help bring her design vision to life.

Washington describes her style as “a really classic aesthetic with pops of color and character and spark.” She adds, “Kind of like all the different characters I’ve gotten to play in my life and in my career, I really love all different types of design.”



David Engelhardt for RUE Magazine

Riotto made sure to incorporate all those various themes in his friend’s home. He also helped select artwork that really spoke to Washington, such as the colorful abstract painting in the living room and graffiti-print wallpaper in the bathroom.

Washington emphasizes, “Having a home where we all feel comfortable and cozy—and inspired and safe and valued — it’s really important,” and adds that she needs to feel like she can “authentically” be herself wherever she goes.

David Engelhardt for RUE Magazine

In the primary bedroom, Riotto plays on more of a classic aesthetic with a softer color palette and a statement light fixture above the bed.

Her children also got to work with Riotto to outfit their rooms. Washington tells RUE that it was “fun for the kids to get to share with him what feels like home for them, and how who they are could be reflected in the space.”

David Engelhardt for RUE Magazine

Now that Washington and her family have officially settled into their stunning new space, they can’t wait to start exploring the city together. The actress says she enjoys trying out the city’s incredible food scene, making connections in the theater community, and just taking in all the unique neighborhoods and sights that the city has to offer.

“That’s why we love having a home in New York, so that we don’t feel like we have to pretend or perform or hide,” she says. “We can really just be ourselves.”

Read the full article about Kerry Washington’s home on ruemag.com and on newsstands June 20.



