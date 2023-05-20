Kerry Washington Posts Adorable Selfies with 'Scandal' Costar Tony Goldwyn's for His 63rd Birthday

The pair played love interests President Fitzgerald Grant and Olivia Pope in the hit ABC drama from 2012-2018

Kerry Washington and Scandal costar Tony Goldwyn are still pretty close!

The actress, 46, shared a sweet set of selfie photos with Goldwyn during one of their hangouts to wish the Scandal star a happy 63rd birthday on Saturday.

The carousel started off with a simple photo of the pair smiling together at the camera. Washington, who wore a black puffer jacket, beanie and glasses, appeared to grin even wider in another shot. The final snap hilariously showed Goldwyn in a blue shirt teasingly putting a finger up Washington's nose, as she made an indignant face.

"I told @tonygoldwyn that #Olitz is trending on TikTok for his birthday," Washington captioned the photos. "He's clearly VERY excited (swipe to see 👃🏾😜). HAPPY BIRTHDAY TONY!!!! Love you SOOOOOOOOOOOOOO much! XOXOXOXOXO #ScandalFam"

Goldwyn and Washington, who played President Fitzgerald Grant and his communications director and paramour Olivia Pope in the hit ABC drama, have continued to maintain a friendship after the show ended its run in 2018.

The pair even reunited at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards last year to present an award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.

While presenting the coveted prize together, Washington and Goldwyn even inhabited their old roles as love interests in front of the show's audience.

As Goldwyn asked, "Should I read the nominees for outstanding ensemble in a drama series?" Washington assured him there was no need by giving him her character's iconic catchphrase: "No, it's handled."

Now, years after Scandal ended, the entire cast has remained close. Many of its former stars appeared in a virtual reunion last year on Stars in the House, during which they helped support The Actors Fund while sharing stories from their time working on the hit drama.

SCANDAL - "Watch Me" - One hundred days into Mellie's presidency, Olivia Pope is proving she can run the world; but to avoid an international incident, she may have to make her toughest call yet. Meanwhile, Quinn Perkins & Associates struggle to find their first client, on the highly-anticipated season premiere of "Scandal," airing THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Richard Cartwright) BELLAMY YOUNG, KERRY WASHINGTON

Katie Lowes, who starred as Quinn Perkins, recently told PEOPLE just how close the Scandal cast still is to this day.

"They're some of my best friends in the entire world," the 39-year-old said in December. "We have something called 'Scandal fam,' and it's really true. We are a hardcore family. We're on a WhatsApp chain with all of us [and] our significant others."

Added Lowes, "We text each other daily, birthdays, congratulations and hanging out. And we have reunions. We're just really close."

