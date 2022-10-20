Kerry Washington just debuted a dramatic 1920s ‘bixie’ hair transformation and wow

Jeff Kravitz - Getty Images

Kerry Washington knows good hair. Fact. So, we were taken aback when the actress switched up her signature curls for a shorter 'bixie' cut at the premier of her new Netflix film, School for Good and Evil.

What is a bixie cut you ask? It's the perfect combo of the pixie (which we've recently seen Bella Hadid and Emma Watson rocking) and a bob. A sort of chic helmet head, if you will, and it's been the 'it' haircut of 2022.

The chop, which was the creation of hairstylist Larry Sims, was excellently paired with a bold red lip by makeup artist, Carola Gonzalez, and we simply cannot get enough. As if it couldn't get any better, the glam squad brilliantly pulled off a spot on Princess Diaries-style reveal in Larry's Insta Reel below. Paolo, who?



Another detail not to be missed was the mani by nail artist, Kim Truong, who matched the exact shade of sage-y goodness to Kerry's cropped polo shirt and skirt combo. This wasn't your average nail design though; it featured a water drop-like effect, which we'll undoubtable spend hours trying to recreate with no success.

Alas, we're sad to report the boxy hair cut was most likely a wig, as Kerry was spotted just hours later with a more traditional bob. We enjoyed it while it lasted.

If this wasn't a big enough sign to go and rewatch Scandal for the hundredth time, we can't help you.

