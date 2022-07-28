Kerry Washington Jokes That JoJo Siwa's Bedazzled Minion Makeup Is Her Next Red Carpet Look

Kerry Washington Jokes that JoJo Siwa's Bedazzled Minion Makeup is Her Next Red Carpet Glam
JoJo Siwa is the latest star to join the Minion-mania craze.

On Wednesday, the Dance Moms alum shared her glitzy version of Minion makeup with an Instagram selfie of her face covered in yellow rhinestones, which mimicked the adorable Despicable Me characters. She even managed to replicate the Minions' signature large-round frames with white and black jewels.

Siwa also went all in with a royal blue and yellow zip-up Gucci jacket to match the Minions, who wear blue overalls. Her short pixie cut, which she debuted in April, was parted to the side.

Out of all of the star's glam looks, this ranked high on Siwa's beauty list. "This is my favorite makeup I've ever done #minions 💛," she captioned the post.

It also caught the eye of Siwa's A-list friends including Kerry Washington, who jokingly hinted at her next red carpet look.

"wow @carolagmakeup, next red carpet ???," the Little Fires Everywhere actress commented, tagging her makeup artist.

The 19-year-old social media star wouldn't be the only one to hop on the Minions craze.

While the latest installment of the hit movie franchise Minions: Rise of the Gru continues to break box office records, the Minion rendition of All-4-One's "I Swear," featured in 2013's Despicable Me 2 has topped the billboard charts thanks to renewed interest in the entire Minions franchise and TikTok. There is also a TikTok trend showcasing users fooling unsuspecting kids with Minion face paint. Needless to say, the cute characters seem to be all over the Internet.

Steve Carrell
Steve Carrell

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

It has also succeed in theaters, it's popularity showing through large crowds and dollar signs.

The series' new prequel, Minions: The Rise of Gru, which premiered on July 1, made $125.1M during its opening weekend, earning the Universal and Illumination film an Independence Day 4-day opening record, according to Deadline.

This year's film marked the second best ever opening out of all of the Despicable Me/ Minions franchise, running up to 2015's Minions, the outlet reported.

