Kerry Washington on eating disorder that caused suicidal ideation: 'It was beyond my control'

Kerry Washington is baring it all.

Ahead of the Tuesday release of her new memoir "Thicker Than Water," the "Scandal" actress sat down with "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts for a one-hour "20/20" special airing Sunday.

"I've never wanted to share my private life for the sake of fame or for the sake of attention, but I feel like this sharing is with purpose," Washington tells Roberts in a clip of the interview, published Sept. 21.

In "Thicker Than Water," the 46-year-old gives readers an intimate view into both her public and private worlds, including chronicling her struggles with disordered eating, which led to suicidal thoughts, and learning that her dad isn't her biological father.

Kerry Washington opens up about eating disorder, suicidal thoughts

"By the time I got to college, my relationship with food and my body had become a toxic cycle of self-abuse that utilized the tools of starvation, binge eating, body obsession and compulsive exercise," Washington writes in her memoir, per "Good Morning America."

Washington detailed to Roberts the moment she knew things had gone too far.

"The first time that I actually got on my knees and prayed to some power greater than myself to say like, 'I can't do this. I need some help,' was with my eating disorder," Washington says. "I was good at performing perfect. I was good at control. I could party all night and drink and smoke and have sex and still show up and have good grades."

Although she knew "how to manage" and was "so high functioning," she says her complicated relationship with food "took me out."

"The body dysmorphia, the body hatred, it was beyond my control," she says. "It really led me to feeling like, I need help from somebody or something bigger than me, or I am in trouble because I don't know how to live with this. I could feel how the abuse was a way to really hurt myself as if I didn't want to be here. It scared me that I could want to not be here because I was in so much pain."

In the 5-minute clip of the interview, Roberts then asks Washington if it got to the point of her contemplating suicide, to which Washington answered "Yeah."

"The behavior was tiny, little acts of trying to destroy myself," she added.

Kerry Washington on discovering her dad is not her biological father

In an interview published Sunday with People magazine, Washington opened up about a revelation regarding her parents and her identity.

She shares in her memoir, per People, that she recently learned that her father, Earl Washington, is not her biological father. "It really turned my world upside down," Washington told the outlet.

She found out the truth when she told her parents she was going to appear on Henry Louis Gates Jr.'s "Finding Your Roots" on PBS, a series where celebrities learn about their ancestry through DNA testing.

"When I got this information, I was like, 'Oh. I now know my story,'" Washington said. "I didn't know what my story was, but I was playing the supporting character in their story."

If you or someone you know is battling an eating disorder, contact the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at 1-800-931-2237 or NationalEatingDisorders.org.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide - free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kerry Washington tackles eating disorder, biological father in memoir