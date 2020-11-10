Kerry Washington Defends ‘Fighter’ Eva Longoria After She Apologised For Black Women Comment

From ELLE

Kerry Washington is defending Eva Longoria after the actress apologised for comments she made that some deemed offensive towards Black women.

On Sunday, the former Desperate Housewives star was questioned about the role Latina women played in the 2020 presidential election, which last week saw Democratic candidate Joe Biden become President-elect.

‘The women of colour showed up in big ways,’ she said during her appearance on MSNBC, adding: ‘You saw in Georgia what Black women have done, but Latina women were the real heroines here, beating men in turnout in every state and voting Biden-Harris at an average rate of close to three to one.’

After viewing the clip, some social media users criticised Longoria for her ‘real heroines’ remark, which the actress later clarified and apologised for.

'That comment about Latinas being “the real heroine” was very unnecessary, [sic]' wrote one Twitter user. Another added: 'You just dismissed black women's efforts when even Joe Biden acknowledged it. [sic]'

Eva Longoria to @AriMelber on the impact of Latina women: “That spirit and perseverance that Latinas use in their daily life, the struggle to pay their bills and the struggle to show up to their jobs … that’s the same perseverance and spirit they used to show up to the polls,” pic.twitter.com/BiATbXbaeG — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 9, 2020

Washington later tweeted in support of her friend, noting on Twitter: ‘I know Eva like a sister. We have been in many trenches together. She is a fighter for all women. Read below. This is what she meant. This is how she truly feels.’

I know Eva like a sister. We have been in many trenches together. She is a fighter for all women. Read below. This is what she meant. This is how she truly feels. https://t.co/PcDNhLc1LK — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) November 9, 2020

In her statement posted on Twitter on Monday November 9, Longoria wrote: ‘I'm so sorry and sad to hear that my comments on MSNBC could be perceived as taking credit from Black women.

‘When I said that Latinas were heroines in this election, I simply meant that they turned out in greater numbers and voted more progressively than LATINO MEN,’ she noted. ‘My wording was not clear and I deeply regret that.’

The mother-of-one added that she would ‘never want to contribute’ to anti-Blackness, writing: ‘Black women have long been the backbone of the Democratic Party, something we have seen played out in this election as well as previous ones.

Please read 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/KO80U2yarD — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) November 9, 2020

‘Finally, Black women don't have to do it alone any longer. Latinas (many who identify as Afro-Latina), indigenous women, AAPI women and other women of color are standing with them so we can grow our collective voice and power. Together, we are unstoppable! Nothing but love and support for Black women everywhere! You deserve a standing ovation!!!! [sic].’

In addition to making history as the oldest President-elect ever to hold the title at 77 years old, Biden also welcomed by his side former senator Kamala Harris to the position of Vice President-elect.

Harris is now the first woman, a woman of colour, and an Asian-American to have been elected to the position in the White House.

