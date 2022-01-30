Kerry Godliman review – relatable laughs that get the job done

Brian Logan
·2 min read

Blackheath Halls, London
The After Life star invites us to join her as the butt of the joke in her clever, gag-filled observations on life in the internet age


Kerry Godliman’s show title, Bosh, is taken from a Greg Davies phrase on Channel 4’s Taskmaster: “Here comes Godliman, boshing along.” The idea is that the south Londoner is a practical person, brisky working things out and getting them done. But life gets in the way – which is where the comedy comes in. The brusque efficiencies of her mothering are contrasted with parenting books and their aspirational ideals. Teenage romance 1980s-style is celebrated contra later digital dating developments. Elsewhere, we find Godliman trying to book a holiday and discovering that, in the age of the internet, the process has been recast as a high-stakes race against time.

As those examples imply, it’s not a conceit that greatly distinguishes Godliman from the many other comics exaggerating their dismay at modern living. Rare is the middle-aged joker without a routine educating young people about life pre-mobile phones – although they don’t all have lines as good as Godliman’s one about flirting and aubergines. Happily, that’s one example among many memorable word-pictures – like the one about using the breathing hole in massage tables to practise being a nun. In tandem with the 48-year-old’s mouthy persona – forthright of opinion but always happy to chuck herself under the bus – this ensures that Godliman’s 70-minute tour de familiar horizon never feels secondhand.

Her foibles – nostalgia for doilies, loving camping a bit too much – are no crazier than yours or mine

The show’s rhythm adjusts for its final third, when the After Life star tells longer-forms tales of performing childbirth on Call the Midwife and losing her cat when moving house. Both prioritise eye-opening incident over comic structure; there are laughs along the way, but muted climaxes. Both sell Godliman herself as the butt of the joke – but only insofar as we all are. Her foibles (nostalgia for doilies; loving camping a bit too much) are no crazier than yours or mine, her perspectives always relatable – even when they’re as clever as her advice to the data-harvesting internet, that her erratic online behaviour is a deeply dubious guide to who she actually is. Her comedy may be more so – and if it reveals a recognisable comedy type, it does so with vigour, charm and plenty good gags.

