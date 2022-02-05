Kerri Einarson and Team Canada down Tracy Fleury, advance to Scotties semifinals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kerri Einarson
    Curler
  • Tracy Fleury
    Canadian curler

Kerri Einarson's dream of a three-peat remains alive at the Canadian women's curling championships.

The Team Canada skip made a takeout in the sixth end to score four points, then stole two more in the seventh for a 11-6 win over Tracy Fleury’s Wild Card 1 in a playoff game at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., Saturday afternoon.

“We made all our shots,” said Einarson. “We got a couple of misses out of them and ended up getting four which was the turning point of the game.

“We’ve been playing really all week putting lots of pressure on the opponent. We are just focusing on ourselves and one shot at a time.”

The team of Einarson, third Val Sweeting, second Shannon Bichard and lead Briane Meilleur advance to Sunday morning’s semifinal game. They will face the loser of Saturday’s night’s game between Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville and Andrea Crawford of New Brunswick.

The winner of McCarville and Crawford head directly to Sunday night’s final.

The battle between Fleury and Einarson turned in the sixth when Fleury missed on a chip shot.

With her last stone, Einarson calmly took out Fleury’s rock for the four points and an 8-5 lead. It was the 14th time during the tournament Team Canada scored three or more points in an end.

In the seventh, Fleury missed on a chip-and-roll with her first shot. Facing four Team Canada stones, Fleury managed to remove just two with her final shot. That gave Einarson a commanding 10-5 lead.

“I just had a couple of misses at the wrong time and Team Canada capitalized and they made a lot of shots,” said Fleury.

Fleury went up 3-1 lead in the third end. Einarson was heavy on her last shot, allowing Fleury to draw for three. Team Canada answered in the fourth with Einarson scoring three of her own with a takeout.

In the fifth Fleury was laying three when Einarson used a feather touch on a draw to sit shot. Fleury answered with a takeout to score two for a 5-4 lead.

Einarson’s team from Gimli, Man., were a perfect 8-0 during the round robin before losing 8-6 to Crawford in Friday’s other playoff game. They are looking to join an elite group of rinks to win three consecutive titles.

Saskatchewan’s Vera Pezer won three titles between 1971 and 1973 while Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones won championships between 2008 and 2010. Collen Jones of Nova Scotia won four consecutive titles beginning in 2001.

“We’re not really thinking about that,” said Einarson. “We’re just taking one game at a time and embracing being Team Canada.”

Sweeting said she doesn’t care which rink Team Canada faces in the semifinal.

“No preference whatsoever,” she said. “We’ve got to beat them both. Whoever we play first, we’ll be ready.”

Fleury’s team of third Selena Njegovan, second Liz Fyfe and lead Kristin MacCuish from the East St. Paul Curling Club in Manitoba finished first in Pool A during the round-robin with a 7-1 record. They lost 8-3 to Northern Ontario in a playoff game Friday night.

The team has faced adversity this season. They lost in the final of the Olympic Trials and Manitoba playoffs.

“The curling gods have not been kind to us lately,” said Njegovan.

Fleury didn’t play her first game of the championship until Thursday after being forced to isolate following a positive COVID-19 test before the tournament. Njegovan took over the skipping duties for the team that leads both the Canadian and world rankings.

Due to COVID-19 concerns the round-robin portion of the tournament was held in an empty Fort Williams Gardens without fans or media in the building. About 150 people were in the stands for Saturday morning’s game after a limited number of volunteers registered for the competition and junior curlers from the area were allowed to attend the playoffs.

The Scotties champion will represent Canada at the 2022 Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George, B.C., from March 19-27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2022.

Jim Morris, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fleury returns for COVID-19 isolation to post win at Scotties

    Skip Tracy Fleury came out of COVID-19 isolation to throw a last-rock takeout to give her Wild Card 1 team from Manitoba an 8-6 win over Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville Thursday to lock up first place in Pool A at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont. Fleury’s win on the final day of round robin play at the Canadian women’s curling championship improved her team’s record to 7-1. She leapfrogged over Andrea Crawford of New Brunswick who dropped to 6-2 after a 10-3 loss to Ch

  • N.B.'s Team Crawford up against Team Canada at Scotties

    New Brunswick's Team Crawford is playing against Team Canada in a playoff tonight after beating Northwest Territories earlier Friday at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts curling championship. The afternoon game in Thunder Bay, Ont., ended with an 8-6 victory for the team skipped by Andrea Crawford. It's the first time a New Brunswick team has made it to the playoffs in the annual women's curling tournament, which brings together teams from every province and territory in the country. Back in Fre

  • Canada's Homan, Morris romp past U.S. in mixed doubles curling

    Canada's Rachel Homan and John Morris defeated the United States 7-2 to improve their Beijing 2022 mixed doubles curling campaign to 4-2 on Saturday. The Ottawa duo stole a single from the duo of Vicky Persinger and Christopher Plys in the fifth and sixth ends before claiming a major three-point seventh end to bring the round robin match to an early end at the National Aquatics Centre. It was Canada's biggest mixed doubles curling win in Beijing so far and a crucial one since both sides entered

  • Olympic wake-up call: Canada earns 1st medals of Beijing 2022

    Speed skater Isabelle Weidemann won Canada's first medal on Day 1 of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, claiming bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday in Beijing. The 26-year-old from Ottawa put up a time of three minutes, 58.64 seconds, en route to her first Olympic podium result. "I was a little bit shaky at the start. I was really nervous going to the line," an ecstatic Weidemann said after the race. "I knew that I had to just get through the first few laps before I could start t

  • Ted Cruz blasts 'Dem Karens' after Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin was told by a customer to wear a mask at a Virginia grocery store

    "Dem Karens want to tell you how to live your life," Cruz tweeted on Friday. "And they'll fire you, cancel you, or scream at you if you don't obey."

  • Ben Affleck Was a Dutiful Boyfriend to Jennifer Lopez During Her NYC Press Day

    The two matched, and he helped carry bags while she left NBC’s building.

  • GoFundMe ends fundraiser for Canada convoy protesters

    Ontario's Conservative premier called Friday for demonstrators to end the “occupation” of Ottawa, while the crowdfunding site GoFundMe said it would refund or redirect to charities the vast majority of millions raised by demonstrators protesting COVID-19 measures in the Canadian capital. Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly moved 150 officers to the parts of the capital most affected but he gave no indication when the days-old protest would end, saying police expected it to ramp up again this weekend, when protests are also planned in Toronto and Quebec City.

  • Canada's Morris to face Australian team who he coached to Olympic qualification

    BEIJING — The teacher will square off against his students in mixed doubles curling Sunday night at the Ice Cube. Canada's John Morris, who has coached the Australian duo of Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt, will face them in round-robin play at the Beijing Games with partner Rachel Homan. Gill and Hewitt relocated to Canmore, Alta., last September and the teams played practice games there in preparation for the Games. "He's basically family to us," Hewitt said. "He gave us this really nice card (last

  • Putin appeared to get caught sleeping during the opening ceremony at the Beijing Olympics

    Cameras caught the Russian president slumping in his chair with his eyes flitting like he'd just awoken from a nap as Ukraine's athletes arrived.

  • India Arie shares clips of Joe Rogan saying the N-word as she asks Spotify to remove her music over his 'language around race'

    India Arie previously announced that she will remove her music and podcast from Spotify over Joe Rogan's use of language.

  • The latest on protests against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa and beyond

    The latest developments on ongoing protests against COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, both in Ottawa and various cities across Canada. All times Eastern: 5 p.m. Pickups, big rigs and a large crowd of demonstrators opposed to pandemic restrictions are on the streets near the Alberta Legislature in Edmonton for a second straight Saturday. Many of the people carried signs lampooning critics -- such as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau -- who've said the demonstrators

  • Watch Nicki Minaj Do a Hilarious Adele Impression: 'Think Black Lady in London'

    Minaj's newest collaboration with Lil Baby to "Do We Have a Problem?" dropped on Friday

  • Beijing Olympics: Vladimir Putin ‘falls asleep’ during opening ceremony

    The Russian president was apparently asleep as the Ukrainian team walked in

  • Packers promote Dunn as tight ends coach, replacing Outten

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have promoted John Dunn to take over as tight ends coach for Justin Outten, who left to become the Denver Broncos’ offensive coordinator. The Packers announced the move Saturday. The team also confirmed Maurice Drayton won’t return as special teams coordinator; his departure had been reported on Tuesday. “We are grateful for all that Mo brought to our team the last several seasons,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said in a release. “He is a great man who

  • How Chris Boucher deals with social media slander

    Toronto Raptors centre Chris Boucher went through a long stretch of struggles earlier on this season and he felt every bit of the fanbase's frustration on social media. Listen to 'Hustle Play' wherever you get your podcasts or watch the full episode on YouTube.

  • Trade Machine: Raptors deadline deals

    The Raptors are likely trading Goran Dragic and with the team looking to fill a few holes, it’s time to activate the trade machine to see what players could potentially be making their way to Toronto. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Two lugers crashed. One's career ended. The other is at the Olympics with guilt

    Chris Mazdzer comes to Beijing ready to defend his 2018 medal. He wishes only that his doubles partner was with him.

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet selected as all-star reserve

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has been selected as a reserve for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. He was voted in for the first time in his career by a panel of the NBA’s 30 head coaches. VanVleet is the eighth player in Raptors franchise history to be named an all-star and just the fourth undrafted player in the NBA's modern era to be selected to the prestigious midseason showcase. The game will take place on Feb. 20 in Cleveland. A draft will be held on Feb. 10, when VanVleet will learn wheth

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w