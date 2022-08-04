Keros Therapeutics Reports Recent Business Highlights and Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Keros Therapeutics, Inc.
·10 min read
Keros Therapeutics, Inc.
Keros Therapeutics, Inc.

KER-050 data from ongoing Phase 2 study in patients with lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes demonstrated meaningful responses across both ring sideroblast-positive and non-RS patients; 44% of high transfusion burden patients achieved transfusion independence

KER-012 preliminary Phase 1 data exhibited encouraging treatment profile in healthy volunteers with improvements in biomarkers of bone formation with no clinically meaningful changes in red blood cell parameters

Strengthened cash position and extended cash runway to fund operations into Q3 2024

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“We continued the positive momentum for our pipeline programs into the second quarter of 2022. The clinical data demonstrated the potential of differentiated profiles of KER-050 and KER-012,” said Jasbir S. Seehra, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. “We shared promising clinical data for KER-050 in patients with MDS demonstrating the potential for transfusion independence in RS+ and non-RS patients and in those patients with high transfusion burden. Additionally, we also presented encouraging initial safety and biomarker data for KER-012 from our Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers. We continue making progress and remain on track to report additional data from both studies later this year.”

Recent Program Highlights

  • KER-050 for the treatment of ineffective hematopoiesis to address cytopenias associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and myelofibrosis (MF)

    • In June 2022, Keros presented data from an ongoing, open-label, two-part Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating KER-050 for the treatment of anemia in patients with very low, low, or intermediate-risk (lower risk) MDS patients at the Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association.

    • As of the data cutoff date (April 3, 2022), 51.9 % of evaluable patients (n=27) achieved overall erythroid response.

    • Importantly, in patients with high transfusion burden (HTB), the overall erythroid response rate (hematologic improvement-erythroid (HI-E) or transfusion independence (TI)) was 68.8 % while 43.8% achieved TI. A 52.9% mean maximum increase in soluble transferrin receptor, a marker of erythropoiesis, was observed with KER-050 treatment. Additionally, a 29.1% mean maximum reduction in serum ferritin, a marker of iron overload was observed with KER-050 treatment.

    • HTB patients achieving HI-E or TI also exhibited a sustained increase in platelets further illustrating the potential that KER-050 has to treat both anemia and thrombocytopenia in MDS patients.

    • KER-050 was generally well-tolerated at all doses evaluated in Part 1, and no drug-related serious adverse events (SAE) or dose-limiting toxicities (DLT) were observed.

    • Following recommendation of the Safety Review Committee, dosing for Part 2 of the KER-050 Phase 2 MDS trial was initiated. The Company expects to report additional data from the trial by end of 2022.

    • KER-050 is also being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 2 trial for treating MF-associated cytopenias and the Company remains on track to report initial data by the end of 2022.

  • KER-012 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and disorders associated with bone loss

    • In May 2022, Keros announced preliminary topline data from the Phase 1 clinical study of KER-012 in healthy postmenopausal women. This is an ongoing randomized, double-blind, placebo controlled, two-part dose-escalation study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamic effects of treatment with KER-012.

    • In the single ascending dose portion of the study, dosing with KER-012 was generally observed to be well tolerated at all doses up to 5 mg/kg with no SAEs noted. Majority of adverse events were mild (Grade 1 category).

    • Maximal target engagement was seen with the 5 mg/kg dose (39.6% mean reduction in follicle-stimulating hormone levels) on day 22 post-treatment.

    • Robust changes in bone formation markers were also observed, with up to 36.4% mean maximal increase in bone specific alkaline phosphatase (BSAP) elicited upon a single treatment of KER-012. These increases are consistent with restoration of bone morphogenic protein (BMP) signaling. Keros believes this supports the development of KER-012 as a potential treatment for patients with PAH, which is associated with reduced BMP signaling.

    • Further, no clinically meaningful changes in hemoglobin, red blood cells or reticulocytes were observed at any dose level.

    • An ongoing multiple ascending dose (MAD) portion of the Phase 1 KER-012 study is expected to report additional data in the second half of 2022. The Company anticipates announcing the design of a Phase 2 trial in PAH in early 2023.

  • KER-047 for the treatment of anemias resulting from iron imbalance

    • In June 2022, Keros commenced an open label, two-part, MAD Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate single (Part 1) and multiple ascending doses (Part 2) of KER-047 in patients with iron-refractory iron deficiency anemia. The Company anticipates reporting initial data from this trial by the end of 2022.

    • The Company expects to initiate a Phase 2 study in iron-deficiency anemia in the second half of 2022 and anticipates reporting initial data in first half of 2023.

  • Cash position strengthened

    • The Company has utilized its "at-the-market" shelf registration statement to sell shares of common stock, which strengthened its cash position, and extended its cash runway to fund operations into the third quarter of 2024.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Keros reported a net loss of $27.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to a net loss of $15.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in net loss for the second quarter was largely due to increased research and development efforts as well as additional infrastructure expenses to support the achievement of Keros' corporate goals.

Research and development expenses were $23.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $10.0 million for the same period in 2021. The increase of $13.3 million was primarily due to additional research and development efforts, manufacturing activities, and personnel expenses to support the advancement of Keros' pipeline.

General and administrative expenses were $7.4 million for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $5.7 million for the same period in 2021. The increase of $1.8 million was primarily due to increase in personnel expenses and other external expenses to support Keros' organizational growth.

Keros’ cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2022 was $215.6 million compared to $230.0 million as of December 31, 2021. Keros expects that the cash and cash equivalents it had on hand at June 30, 2022 will fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the third quarter of 2024.

About Keros Therapeutics, Inc.

Keros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. Keros is a leader in understanding the role of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins, which are master regulators of red blood cell and platelet production as well as of the growth, repair and maintenance of muscle and bone. Keros’ lead protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with MDS and in patients with myelofibrosis. Keros’ lead small molecule product candidate, KER-047, is being developed for the treatment of anemia resulting from iron imbalance. Keros’ third product candidate, KER-012, is being developed for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and for the treatment of disorders associated with bone loss, such as osteoporosis and patients with osteogenesis imperfecta.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," “plans,” “potential,” "projects,” “would” and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of these forward-looking statements include statements concerning: Keros’ expectations regarding its growth, strategy, progress and timing of its clinical trials for KER-047; the potential impact of COVID-19 on Keros’ ongoing and planned preclinical studies, clinical trials, business and operations; and Keros’ expected cash runway. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: Keros’ limited operating history and historical losses; Keros’ ability to raise additional funding to complete the development and any commercialization of its product candidates; Keros’ dependence on the success of its lead product candidates, KER-050 and KER-047; that Keros may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses; Keros’ ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; Keros’ dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, clinical trials and preclinical studies; and risks relating to the impact on Keros' business of the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises.

These and other risks are described more fully in Keros’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on May 5, 2022, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, Keros undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Contact:

Deepankar Roy
droy@kerostx.com
213-268-1878


KEROS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,

 

SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

REVENUE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

License revenue

$

 

 

$

100

 

 

$

 

 

$

100

 

Total revenue

 

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

 

 

 

100

 

OPERATING EXPENSES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

(23,281

)

 

 

(9,983

)

 

 

(41,359

)

 

 

(21,478

)

General and administrative

 

(7,447

)

 

 

(5,658

)

 

 

(13,495

)

 

 

(9,932

)

Total operating expenses

 

(30,728

)

 

 

(15,641

)

 

 

(54,854

)

 

 

(31,410

)

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

 

(30,728

)

 

 

(15,541

)

 

 

(54,854

)

 

 

(31,310

)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(2

)

Research and development incentive income

 

3,376

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,376

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net

 

86

 

 

 

(80

)

 

 

27

 

 

 

(145

)

Total other income (expense), net

 

3,462

 

 

 

(81

)

 

 

3,402

 

 

 

(147

)

Loss before income taxes

 

(27,266

)

 

 

(15,622

)

 

 

(51,452

)

 

 

(31,457

)

Income tax provision

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(50

)

Net loss

$

(27,266

)

 

$

(15,622

)

 

$

(51,452

)

 

$

(31,507

)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders—basic and diluted

$

(27,266

)

 

$

(15,622

)

 

$

(51,452

)

 

$

(31,507

)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders—basic and diluted

$

(1.13

)

 

$

(0.67

)

 

$

(2.14

)

 

$

(1.35

)

Weighted-average common stock outstanding—basic and diluted

 

24,053,977

 

 

 

23,305,673

 

 

 

24,024,004

 

 

 

23,267,943

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

KEROS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

JUNE 30,
2022

 

DECEMBER 31,
2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

215,621

 

 

230,042

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

18,000

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

6,736

 

 

3,398

 

Total current assets

222,357

 

 

251,440

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

658

 

 

1,067

 

Property and equipment, net

1,652

 

 

1,335

 

Restricted cash

1,327

 

 

1,327

 

Other long-term asset

667

 

 

82

 

TOTAL ASSETS

226,661

 

 

255,251

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

7,660

 

 

3,645

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

670

 

 

862

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

7,123

 

 

7,339

 

Total current liabilities

15,453

 

 

11,846

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

 

231

 

Total liabilities

15,453

 

 

12,077

 

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

 

 

 

Common stock, par value of $0.0001 per share; 200,000,000 authorized as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 24,429,382 and 23,974,834 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

2

 

 

2

 

Additional paid-in capital

386,413

 

 

366,927

 

Accumulated deficit

(175,207

)

 

(123,755

)

Total stockholders' equity

211,208

 

 

243,174

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

226,661

 

 

255,251

 



Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Kailen Sheridan, Lucas Cavallini named Canada Soccer players of the month

    TORONTO — Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and forward Lucas Cavallini have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for July. Sheridan was named the top 'keeper at the recent CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico, where she helped Canada qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Sheridan and teammates Jessie Fleming, Vanessa Gilles and Julia Grosso were named to the tournament's Best XI. Sheridan, a native of Whitby, Ont., who plays her club soccer for the NWSL's San Diego Wave, posted four consecut

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Trade deadline preview: Juan Soto sweepstakes down to wire

    When Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the Washington Nationals, it ensured Tuesday's 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline would have a little juice. That wasn’t a certainty when Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed to an expanded postseason format this spring. With 12 October spots available — and no more one-game wild-card rounds — some had concerns about whether there would be enough star power left among sellers to satisfy a potentially growing number of buy

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Yusei Kikuchi’s confidence an x-factor for Blue Jays ahead of deadline

    His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.

  • AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

    A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players' Association she's ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Watson was accused of sexual hara

  • CFL names Collaros, Schoen and Acklin performers of the month for July

    Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros, Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen and Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin have been named the CFL's top performers for July. Collaros threw for 1,061 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes with just two interceptions in four games as the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers improved to 8-0 with a perfect month. Collaros, last season's outstanding player, leads the league in passing yards (1,948), is second in touchdown passes (15) and ranks third in co