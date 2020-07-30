The Muppets Fans Baffled By Kermit The Frog's New Voice On The One Show

Ash Percival
HuffPost UK

The Muppets are usually always guaranteed to bring joy wherever they go, but some fans were left feeling something was a little off during their latest TV appearance. 

Specifically, Kermit The Frog’s voice. 

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

As everyone’s favourite amphibian appeared on The One Show alongside Miss Piggy on Wednesday night, Kermit didn’t sound quite like his usual self.

Kermit The Frog and Miss Piggy appeared on The One Show via video link (Photo: BBC)
Kermit The Frog and Miss Piggy appeared on The One Show via video link (Photo: BBC)

Viewers noticed that his voice had a much deeper tone as he spoke to hosts Alex Jones and Michael Ball

The realisation was too much for many to handle...

Muppet fans were right in thinking there had been a change – Kermit got a new voice back in 2017, when Matt Vogel took over the role from Steve Whitmire. 

Matt previously voiced the likes of Sesame Street characters Big Bird and Count von Count, and Kermit’s evil doppelgänger Constantine in the 2014 film Muppets Most Wanted.

Matt Vogel is the current voice of Kermit The Frog (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images)
Matt Vogel is the current voice of Kermit The Frog (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images)

Steve had served as the voice of Kermit after taking over from Muppets creator Jim Henson in 1990, following his death. 

However, Steve was fired by Disney after 27 years in the role, with a spokesperson for The Muppets Studio saying at the time: “The role of Kermit the Frog is an iconic one that is beloved by fans and we take our responsibility to protect the integrity of that character very seriously.

“We raised concerns about Steve’s repeated unacceptable business conduct over a period of many years and he consistently failed to address the feedback.

“The decision to part ways was a difficult one which was made in consultation with the Henson family and has their full support.”

Steve Whitmire voiced Kermit for 27 years until he was fired in 2017 (Photo: Lawrence Lucier via Getty Images)
Steve Whitmire voiced Kermit for 27 years until he was fired in 2017 (Photo: Lawrence Lucier via Getty Images)

Following Whitmire’s sacking, Jim Henson’s daughter, Cheryl, said Steve’s performance of Kermit “has strayed away far away from my father’s good hearted, compassionate leader of the Muppets”. 

She said: “Steve performed Kermit as a bitter, angry, depressed victim. Worst of all, in the past few years he had not been... funny or fun. Recasting Kermit is long overdue. Let’s get back to [the] true spirit of Jim Henson’s Kermit.”

Jim Henson was the original voice of Kermit The Frog (Photo: Nancy Moran via Getty Images)
Jim Henson was the original voice of Kermit The Frog (Photo: Nancy Moran via Getty Images)

In a statement at the time, Steve said: “I just want you all to know that I am sorry if I have disappointed any of you at any point throughout our journey, and to let everyone know that I am devastated to have failed in my duty to my hero.”

READ MORE:

16 Reasons Why 'The Muppet Christmas Carol' Is Undoubtedly The Best Festive Film

Kermit The Frog Voice Actor Steve Whitmire Fired By Muppets Studio Over 'Unacceptable Business Conduct'

Jim Henson's Daughter Backs Decision To Axe Kermit The Frog Performer Steve Whitmire

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

What to Read Next