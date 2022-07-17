Fred Kerley takes gold as United States secure World Championships 100m clean sweep

Ben Bloom
6 min read
Kerley had been expected to prevail at these World Championships as the dominant male sprinter this year. - AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
The first cheer was loud, the second even louder and the third deafening. As the name of each American men’s world 100 metres medalist was confirmed one by one on the big screen inside Eugene’s Hayward Field, the crowd descended into rapture to celebrate an historic podium clean sweep on home soil.

As winner Fred Kerley said after upgrading his Olympic silver to gold: “We said we was going to do it and we did it. USA baby.”

The identity of the winner was no surprise. Even without the withdrawal of Italy’s shock Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs through injury before the semi-finals, Kerley had been expected to triumph at these World Championships as the dominant male sprinter this year. But it was not anticipated to be this close.

At no point until the last few strides did Kerley ever lead, trailing compatriot Marvin Bracy for almost the entire race and only prevailing thanks to a pronounced thrust of his chest as he crossed the line. Kerley’s winning time of 9.86 seconds was down on the astonishing 9.79sec he recorded in Friday’s heats, but victory was all that mattered.

Bracy clung onto silver by the slimmest of margins, clocking 9.88sec, the same time given to Trayvon Bromell, who won bronze as America completed their first clean sweep of the men’s world 100m podium since Carl Lewis, Leroy Burrell and Dennis Mitchell in 1991.

For Kerley, it marked a staggering rise to the top of global sport after enduring an unimaginably difficult upbringing.

Gold medalist Fred Kerley, of the United States, center, stands with silver medalist Marvin Bracy, of the United States, right, and bronze medalist Trayvon Bromell, of the United States, after the final in the men's 100-meter run at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) - AP Photo/David J. Phillip/
He was two years old when, with his father in jail and his mother taking “wrong turns in life”, he moved with his four siblings to be raised by their aunt Virginia and her children.

“There were 13 of us in one bedroom,” said Kerley, 27. “We were on the pallet. At the end of the day, we all had fun, we enjoyed ourselves and are doing great things right now.

“What motivates me is coming from what I come from and not being in the same predicament. Keep on accomplishing great things. You don’t want to be in the same position as you were when you were younger.”

Sprinting solely to make him faster for American football matches, it was only when he broke his collarbone at high school that he decided to focus his attention on athletics.

A 400m runner for most of his senior career, he switched to the shorter sprints in 2021, lowering his 100m personal best from 10.49sec to 9.84sec in the space of one year that culminated in Olympic silver.

“Every day a bunch of youths look up to me,” he said after this world triumph. “If I can do it, they can do it.”

USAâ€™s Fred Kerley celebrates after winning the Menâ€™s 100m Final on day two of the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field, University of Oregon in the United States. Picture date: Saturday July 16, 2022. PA Photo. See PA Story ATHLETICS World. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. - Martin Rickett/PA Wire
Bracy’s silver medal vindicated the 28-year-old’s decision to return to sprinting. Having won world indoor 60m silver in 2014, he quit the sport in a bid to become a professional American football player between 2017 and 2019.

That career change ended when he broke his arm, but his track return was then interrupted by an appendix rupture in 2020.

“To come back this year and get a medal, to just keep fighting, this speaks to my perseverance,” he said.

Britain had no representation in the final after Zharnel Hughes followed Reece Prescod in exiting the competition early when he paid the price for a stumble in his semi-final and failed to recover. His time of 10.13sec was not enough to advance.

“A misstep cost me the race,” said Hughes. “When it happened, I tried to stay relaxed and rely on my top-end speed, and tried to close the field because I am one of the fastest finishers out there. But those guys are stupid fast out of the blocks.

“They got a little bit of the jump ahead of me. Another 5-10 metres I would have caught them. It sucks. Damn it.”

Great Britainâ€™s Zharnel Hughes (centre), Canadaâ€™s Andre De Grasse (left) and USAâ€™s Christian Coleman during the Menâ€™s 100m Semi-Final on day two of the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field, University of Oregon in the United States. Picture date: Saturday July 16, 2022. PA Photo. See PA Story ATHLETICS World. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. - Martin Rickett/PA Wire
Shrugging off fears that she might not be at her best this season, Dina Asher-Smith looked imperious in qualifying fastest from the women’s 100m heats, only missing her British record by 0.01sec.

Looking to put defeat at last month’s British Championships behind her, Asher-Smith had this week urged people not to worry about her recent form, insisting she was always planning to peak in Eugene.

While she clearly exerted more energy than the fearsome Jamaican trio of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson - all of whom breezed through - that assertion was proved correct with a 10.84sec victory in her heat.

“I’m coming here as a reigning world [200m] champion and a world [100m] silver medalist so clearly the aspirations are high for me,” said Asher-Smith. “I’m happy. I’ve got some more to give, but I was happy that I nailed the essential bits today.

“I did not expect that time, but at the end of the day I’m looking to go faster.”

British champion Daryll Neita also ran a season’s best 10.95sec to book her place in Sunday’s semi-finals.

Laura Muir suggested she is in shape to make the 1,500m podium, advancing to Monday’s final as the second-quickest qualifier.

