Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad (KLSE:KPPROP) Will Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.01

Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad (KLSE:KPPROP) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.01 per share on the 2nd of October. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 3.4%.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad's stock price has increased by 47% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

See our latest analysis for Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad

Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 26.8%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 16%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Without a track record of dividend payments, we can't make a judgement on how stable it has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, things aren't all that rosy. Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

Our Thoughts On Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. Is Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.