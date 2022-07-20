Kering: Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - July 18 to 19, 2022
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Manchester UnitedLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Paris, July 20, 2022,
Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from July 18 to 19, 2022:
Issuer’s name
Issuer’s identifying code
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
Market
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
18/07/2022
FR0000121485
2,500
510.7253
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
19/07/2022
FR0000121485
14,379
518.5507
XPAR
TOTAL
16,879
517.3917
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a
full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/2d9489ba2448eb92/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-July-18-to-19-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf
Contact
Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com
Laura Levy +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 laura.levy@kering.com
Attachment