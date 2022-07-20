Kering: Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - July 18 to 19, 2022

KERING
·1 min read
In this article:
Paris, July 20, 2022,

 

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

 

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from July 18 to 19, 2022:

 

Issuer’s name

Issuer’s identifying code

Date of transaction

Identifying code of financial instrument

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares

Market

(MIC code)

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

18/07/2022

FR0000121485

2,500

510.7253

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

19/07/2022

FR0000121485

14,379

518.5507

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

16,879

517.3917

 

 

 

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/2d9489ba2448eb92/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-July-18-to-19-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

 

Contact

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet                         +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49                claire.roblet@kering.com

Laura Levy                            +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45                laura.levy@kering.com

 

 

 

