Kering - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - November 1 to 3, 2021
Paris, November 8, 2021,
Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from November 1 to 3, 2021:
Issuer’s name
Issuer’s identifying code
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
Market
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
01/11/2021
FR0000121485
2 198
650,7043
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
02/11/2021
FR0000121485
4 005
644,1726
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
03/11/2021
FR0000121485
5 515
644,7824
XPAR
TOTAL
11 718
645,6847
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a
full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/18567dba16389c73/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-November-1-to-3-2021.pdf
Contact
Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com
Julien Brosillon +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30 julien.brosillon@kering.com
Attachment