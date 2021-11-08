Kering - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - November 1 to 3, 2021

KERING
·1 min read


Paris, November 8, 2021,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from November 1 to 3, 2021:

Issuer’s name

Issuer’s identifying code

Date of transaction

Identifying code of financial instrument

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares

Market

(MIC code)

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

01/11/2021

FR0000121485

2 198

650,7043

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

02/11/2021

FR0000121485

4 005

644,1726

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

03/11/2021

FR0000121485

5 515

644,7824

XPAR

TOTAL

11 718

645,6847

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/18567dba16389c73/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-November-1-to-3-2021.pdf

Contact

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Julien Brosillon +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30 julien.brosillon@kering.com

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories