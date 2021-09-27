Kering: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - September 20 to 24, 2021

KERING
·1 min read

Paris, September 27, 2021,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from September 20 to 24, 2021:

Issuer’s name

Issuer’s identifying code

Date of transaction

Identifying code of financial instrument

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares

Market

(MIC code)

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

20/09/2021

FR0000121485

19 500

623.5855

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

21/09/2021

FR0000121485

19 500

629.5124

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

22/09/2021

FR0000121485

19 500

642.5613

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

23/09/2021

FR0000121485

19 500

654.5195

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

24/09/2021

FR0000121485

19 500

635.6836

XPAR

TOTAL

97 500

637.1725

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/5a05d8b3eb06ae1f/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-September-20-to-24-2021-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

Contact

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Julien Brosillon +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30 julien.brosillon@kering.com

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories