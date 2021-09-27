Kering: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - September 20 to 24, 2021
Paris, September 27, 2021,
Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from September 20 to 24, 2021:
Issuer’s name
Issuer’s identifying code
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
Market
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
20/09/2021
FR0000121485
19 500
623.5855
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
21/09/2021
FR0000121485
19 500
629.5124
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
22/09/2021
FR0000121485
19 500
642.5613
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
23/09/2021
FR0000121485
19 500
654.5195
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
24/09/2021
FR0000121485
19 500
635.6836
XPAR
TOTAL
97 500
637.1725
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a
full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/5a05d8b3eb06ae1f/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-September-20-to-24-2021-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf
Contact
Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com
Julien Brosillon +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30 julien.brosillon@kering.com
