Kering - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares from February 23 to 25, 2022
Paris, February 28, 2022,
Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from February 23 to 25, 2022:
Issuer’s name
Issuer’s identifying code
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
Market
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
23/02/2022
FR0000121485
21,000
653.9418
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
24/02/2022
FR0000121485
20,000
615.4634
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
25/02/2022
FR0000121485
16,000
631.2067
XPAR
TOTAL
57,000
634.0588
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a
full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/516c5f9939dfe19d/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-February-23-to-25-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf
