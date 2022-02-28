Kering - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares from February 23 to 25, 2022





Paris, February 28, 2022,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting

on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from February 23 to 25, 2022:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market



(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 23/02/2022 FR0000121485 21,000 653.9418 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 24/02/2022 FR0000121485 20,000 615.4634 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 25/02/2022 FR0000121485 16,000 631.2067 XPAR TOTAL 57,000 634.0588

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/516c5f9939dfe19d/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-February-23-to-25-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

