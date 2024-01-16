Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Reveal What They Texted Their Kids Back Home While Attending 2023 Emmy Awards

The couple share son Sam, while Russell shares son River and daughter Willa with ex Shane Deary

Kevin Mazur/Getty Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys had a leg-up on their Emmy's red carpet interviews thanks to their kids.

While chatting with PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly at their joint 75th Annual Emmy's pre-show, Russell, 47, and Rhys, 49, told PEOPLE's editor at large Janine Rubenstein that her outfit had "already been commented upon" by their kids.

"Our kids are at home watching and we're just like, 'Hello kids at home in Brooklyn, we love you!'" Russell said.

"You've already been commented upon by the kids at home — your earrings," Rhys told Rubenstein.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys

"'She's wearing really cool dangly earrings and she has a really cool black choker,'" Russell said of her kids' comments. "And she described your suit as well, a kind of purplish suit," the actress told Entertainment Weekly's Editor-in-Chief Patrick Gomez.

Rhys and Russell share son Sam, 7. The actress is also mom to daughter Willa, 12, and son River, 15, whom she shares with ex Sean Deary.

Last February, Russell talked about showing her daughter Felicity, which she starred in from 1998 to 2002, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"My daughter about a year ago — she's kind of mature for her age, and she was bored one day — I said, 'Hey, Willa, I did this show about this college girl, and you might think it's cool. It's really sweet,' " Russell recalled.

"And so I showed it to her. I put it on, and I downloaded an episode from Amazon or wherever you get it these days," she continued. "After about 15 minutes, she turned it off and she went, 'Ugh, mom, it's so cringy.'"

Amy Sussman/Getty Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys at the Golden Globes in January

"She was actually grossed out by me," the mother of three said with a laugh. "I was like, 'Oh, I thought you might like it.'"

"And she was like, 'Ugh, so cringy.' Like, why would you think I'd want to watch your college experience making out with weird boys and stuff?"

Chatting with PEOPLE about her parenting style back in 2017, Russell shared, "I think it's just different [based on] the kid. You never know."

"You get what you get," the Felicity alum continued. "And they're all so different and wild and weird and good in their own way."

Russell noted, "You do the best you can every single day, and some days are bad days. I feel like people need to remember that more."

"You get it right sometimes, and then you don't get it right."

