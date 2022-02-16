Keri Russell to Lead Netflix Drama Series ‘The Diplomat’

Sharon Knolle
·1 min read

Keri Russell will star in the upcoming Netflix drama series The Diplomat,” a rep for the actress confirmed to the TheWrap on Wednesday.

She’ll play Kate Wyler, a career diplomat who’s hired for a high-profile job she’s unsuited for in the midst of an international crisis.

The eight-episode political thriller drama, which was ordered by the streamer in January, is from Debora Cahn (“Homeland,” “The West Wing”), who will also executive produce and serve as showrunner. Janice Williams (“The Magicians”) will also executive produce, as will Russell.

Russell received three consecutive Emmy nominations for best actress in a drama series for her role as a Russian agent in the FX’s Cold War spy series “The Americans.” The show ran from 2013 to 2018.

Her most recent film was the horror thriller “Antlers,” for director Scott Cooper and producer Guillermo del Toro. She next stars in “Cocaine Bear” for director Elizabeth Banks, which is slated for a 2022 release from Universal; and the Apple TV+ anthology series “Extrapolations” for director, writer, and producer Scott Burns.

Deadline first reported the news.

