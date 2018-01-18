Kerem Kanter rallies No. 11 Xavier over St. John's 88-82

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Chris Mack didn't get to do much as a Xavier player because of knee injuries. As the Musketeers' coach, nobody has won more games.

Kerem Kanter scored 22 points and made the biggest plays during a late run that swept the 11th-ranked Musketeers to an 88-82 victory over St. John's on Wednesday night, making Mack the school's leader in career coaching wins.

In his ninth season, Mack moved ahead of Pete Gillen - his former coach - with 203 wins.

''I didn't have much of an impact as a player because of injuries, but I've made an impact here with the guys I've coached and we've won some games,'' Mack said. ''It's humbling, it really is. When I first became a coach at Xavier, I didn't think about it at all, quite honestly.''

One of his newest additions made the difference in win No. 203.

Kanter had eight points and an emphatic block during a 17-2 run that kept Xavier (17-3, 5-2 Big East) unbeaten in 13 games at the Cintas Center this season. He also matched his career high with 13 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

''Kerem played his best game in a Xavier uniform,'' Mack said.

The graduate student came from Green Bay hoping to play in a lot of big games during his final college season. He played the biggest role in getting Mack the breakthrough win. After the game, Mack was presented with a commemorative basketball on the court.

''He's a great X's and O's coach,'' Kanter said. ''I love the plays he runs. He has so much energy on the sideline and our team feeds off that energy and brings it onto the court.''

Trevon Bluiett emerged from a shooting slump by scoring 24 points during a 92-70 win over then-No. 25 Creighton on Saturday. He followed with 23 points Wednesday.

St. John's (10-9, 0-7) led midway through the second half before Xavier surged ahead 79-67 with 2:56 left. The Red Storm dropped their seventh straight. Justin Simon had a career-high 28 points.